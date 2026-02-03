Piada Italian Street Food Launches Third Annual Piada Stickscription, Exclusively for Piada One Members

Piada Italian Street Food Sticks

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, the nation’s leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, announced today the return of Stickscription for its third year, its Piada Stick and fountain drink subscription, available exclusively to Piada One loyalty members for a limited time.Designed for guests who want to enhance their everyday Piada experience, the Piada Stickscription allows members to receive one free fresh-baked pepperoni or parmesan Piada Stick and one fountain drink with the purchase of any adult entrée, every day. Now through February 28, Piada One members can purchase a 2026 Stickscription for $30, unlocking daily access to the offer throughout the year.“Innovation starts with listening to our guests and continuously raising the bar on how we deliver value and quality,” said Matt Harding, Chief Innovation Officer at Piada. “The Stickscription is rooted in what our guests love most, craveable, fresh baked food that elevates every meal and reflects our commitment to exceeding expectations in simple, meaningful ways. By pairing our Piada Sticks with a fountain drink, we’ve created a high value, everyday enhancement that allows guests to personalize their experience while highlighting the craftsmanship, flavor, and consistency that define the Piada menu.”“The Piada Stick has been a fan favorite since day one, and the Stickscription is an easy way for guests to level up their meal,” said Stephanie Bauer, Director of Marketing at Piada. “By offering a free fresh-baked pepperoni or parmesan Piada Stick and a refreshing fountain drink with any adult entrée purchase every visit, we’re rewarding loyalty with a simple, craveable add-on that feels both familiar and exciting, all seamlessly delivered through the Piada One app.”The annual Stickscription plan can be purchased only online through the Piada One App, but is valid for dine-in and takeout purchases, providing flexibility for Piada fans on the go. New guests who don’t have a Piada One account are welcome to sign up and purchase. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of this exclusive program, available for a limited time only.Looking ahead, the brand is keeping the momentum going, with stick lovers able to look forward to a possible new flavor later this year. To learn more about Piada’s Stickscription program, visit https://mypiada.com/stickscription.' About Piada Italian Street FoodFounded in 2010, Piada Italian Street Food is a premium fast-casual restaurant concept inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts of Rimini, Italy. Known for chef-driven flavors and customizable menu offerings, Piada is centered around the piada—a thin Italian flatbread, freshly baked on a stone grill and hand-rolled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients. Guests can also enjoy fresh salads, craveable pastas made with classic sauces, and a variety of healthy and indulgent options. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada operates 61 locations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina, with additional growth planned in 2026.

