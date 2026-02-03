ThinkGov Strengthens Leadership: Welcomes Bryan Helaire as Co-Founder and President to Propel GovTech Innovation

Bryan Helaire, President

25-year GovTech veteran joins leadership team to accelerate digital transformation solutions for state & local government agencies nationwide

Welcoming Bryan as Co-Founder and President is a partnership we've long anticipated, built on nearly 15 years of collaboration in the GovTech space,” said Tim Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO of ThinkGov.” — Tim Walsh

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThinkGov, a leader in purposeful innovation for the public sector, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership team, officially welcoming Bryan Helaire as Co-Founder and President. This strategic move formalizes a long-standing partnership, uniting two GovTech veterans with a shared vision for transforming public services across state and local government, including crucial areas like aviation.Bryan Helaire brings over 25 years of extensive experience driving technology and innovation across the public sector. His impressive career includes senior Business & Technology executive roles at the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and Houston Airport System, where he spearheaded critical digital transformation initiatives that benefited both operational efficiency and citizen services. He also served as VP of Products and Customer Success for a prominent B2G SaaS vendor, giving him a unique perspective on designing and delivering impactful solutions that meet the diverse needs of government agencies. Throughout his career, Bryan has consistently demonstrated a passion for leading meaningful, responsible innovation that directly benefits public entities and their constituents.“Welcoming Bryan as Co-Founder and President is a partnership we've long anticipated, built on nearly 15 years of collaboration in the GovTech space,” said Tim Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO of ThinkGov. “Bryan and I share a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within public service across state and local government. While we both possess strong strategic capabilities, his deep operational, product, and customer success expertise provides a powerful complement to my market development focus. Together, we are even better positioned to deliver innovative, purpose-built solutions that help CIOs, City Managers, Airport Directors, and all government leaders navigate complexities, enhance operational efficiency, and ultimately better serve their communities.”“I am incredibly excited to officially formalize this partnership with Tim and join ThinkGov as Co-Founder and President,” added Bryan Helaire. “Having worked alongside government leaders for decades, I’ve seen firsthand the immense potential when technology truly serves the mission. I’m eager to leverage our combined experience to empower public servants in their diverse roles, enabling them to do their best work and enhance their communities.”This partnership reinforces ThinkGov’ s commitment to transforming the public sector with purposeful innovation, bringing unparalleled experience and a shared dedication to its clients across state and local government.**About ThinkGov: **ThinkGov is dedicated to transforming the public sector through purposeful innovation. By understanding the unique needs of state and local government agencies, ThinkGov develops intuitive, impactful solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance public services.

