SR 305 Bainbridge Island High School Road online open house available Feb. 2-20

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND – People can now provide input on a planned roundabout on State Route 305 on Bainbridge Island.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning to build a roundabout at the intersection of SR 305 and High School Road. Beginning Monday, Feb. 2, people can view the design concept for this roundabout in an online open house. WSDOT is looking for feedback on the design.

The online open house accompanies an in-person event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, at Woodward Middle School on Bainbridge Island. The same information will be available both in-person and online.

The intersection at SR 305 and High School Road has a history of fatal and serious injury collisions that placed it on the state’s safety priority programming. WSDOT is planning to build a roundabout at this location to reduce serious crashes. This is consistent with other improvements along the SR 305 corridor.

Roundabouts reduce fatal and serious injury collisions by promoting lower vehicle speeds and reducing conflict points at intersections. Roundabout designs also reduce fatal crashes by 90 percent and serious injury crashes by 75 percent, according to the Federal Highway Administration. The curved roads and one-way travel around the roundabout eliminate the possibility of "T-bone" and head-on collisions.

SR 305 High School Road Pre-Design online open house

When: Monday, Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 20

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-305-high-school-rd

Details: Information about the roundabout design is available online 24/7 for people to visit and leave comments whenever best fits their schedule through Friday, Feb. 20.

Free internet access

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house/meeting:

Kitsap Regional Library – Bainbridge Island, 1270 Madison Ave. N., Bainbridge Island.

Kitsap Regional Library, Poulsbo – 700 NE Lincoln Road, Poulsbo.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/