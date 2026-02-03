IndieGroove Records Welcomes Darren Geffre as Director of Marketing & Promotion

Darren Geffre Darren Geffre

2X Grammy-Nominated Songwriter/Artist, Darren Geffre, Joins IndieGroove Records as Director of Marketing & Promotion.

We are excited to welcome Darren to the IGR team. His experience, integrity, and “artist-first” mindset makes Darren a perfect fit for our team and our mission.” — Rob Gilmore, CLO, IndieGroove Records

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIEGROOVE RECORDS is proud to announce and welcome Darren Geffre to its executive management team. Geffre brings decades of talent and experience as a recording artist, performer, and creative professional in the music industry. He will be working to develop and support the label’s growth strategies and upcoming artist releases.

Born and raised in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Geffre has been writing and performing music since the age of 12. His career reflects a rare blend of artistic credibility, industry reach, and professionalism. Geffre has received numerous industry honors including Los Angeles’ Outstanding Musical Achievement Award from First Americans in the Arts, the Award of Distinction for Music Video at Indian Summerfest (Milwaukee). Geffre's debut album Uncivilized earned 2 Grammy Nominations for Best New Artist and Album of the Year in 2005.

Darren’s prior work with industry heavyweights including Producers Pete Amato (LeAnn Rimes, Miley Cyrus) and Def Jef (Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg) underscore his talent, versatility, and industry relationships across genres and formats. In addition, having worked with TNT’s Into the West and ABC Family’s Wildfire pilot, Geffre brings a wealth of relationships, knowledge, and experience in film and television.

At IndieGroove, Geffre will focus on mentoring artists, shaping the label's marketing and promotional strategies, and helping emerging talent navigate the creative and professional realities of today’s industry landscape.

"Darren understands what it takes to build a musical career from the ground up. We are truly excited to welcome Darren to the team, and looking forward to the impact he will have as we roll out new projects, champion new artists, and execute our growth plans for IGR” - Doug Boone, CEO, INDIEGROOVE RECORDS.

About IndieGroove Records: IndieGroove Records is a boutique independent record label focused on artist development and long-term career growth for its signed artists. The label works closely with emerging and established artists to bring meaningful new music to audiences worldwide.

