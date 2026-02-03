IDI Consulting Launches IDI AI, Enterprise-Level AI Services Built for Production, Scale, and ROI

AI product suite aligns strategy, data, and model execution for generative AI solutions & risk mitigation.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm, launches IDI AI, its new, comprehensive enterprise suite of artificial intelligence tools and services, designed to help organizations deploy, scale, and govern AI initiatives that deliver measurable business value.Built to guide clients through every stage of AI development, IDI AI unifies business strategy, modern data architecture, and advanced machine learning models to enable enterprise-level innovation. The offering helps organizations solve complex business challenges and unlock new value across operations, customer engagement, and decision-making. With an end-to-end suite of products and services, IDI AI enables companies to move from proof of concept to secure, scalable, and maintainable AI solutions, accelerating time to value while reducing implementation risk and technical costs.“According to a recent MIT study on generative AI in the workplace, 95% of AI projects fail due to implementation approaches,” said Barry Lynch, Managing Partner of IDI Consulting. “Rather than focusing on isolated productivity gains, our approach addresses the full enterprise AI ecosystem — from data readiness and model governance to operational deployment — driving measurable ROI and profit-and-loss impact across the organization.”Key capabilities of IDI AI, include:• AI Strategy & Opportunity Assessment: Identifying high-value use cases, conducting feasibility and ROI analysis, and developing AI roadmaps aligned to business objectives.• Data Strategy & Engineering for AI: Building trusted, scalable data pipelines to support reliable AI outcomes.• AI Model Development & Implementation: Developing, training, and deploying machine learning and generative AI models, with ongoing optimization and performance monitoring.• Ethical & Responsible AI: Ensuring fairness, transparency, and compliance throughout AI delivery.As AI adoption accelerates, many organizations lack the strategy and expertise needed to scale AI effectively and responsibly. IDI Consulting closes this gap by combining strategic advisory, technical expertise, and project management, helping organizations adopt AI with confidence and scale it sustainably. For more information, please visit https://www.idi-net.com/enterprise-ai About IDI ConsultingLocated in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and innovative IT solutions. Services include Project Management, System Integrator Consulting, Business Process Modeling, Data Analytics, Data Warehouse Management, Application Development, IT Advisory, IT Staffing, and SAP Development and Integration. The company's enterprise suite of AI tools and services includes Data Pipeline Development, AI Model Training, Model Deployment, Machine Learning Operations, and Risk Mitigation. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.