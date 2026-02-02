DALLAS-FORT WORTH TEXAS REALTOR® MICHAEL HIGDON EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I understand the military mindset, the terminology, and the urgency that often comes with relocation. That shared experience creates instant trust.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Higdon, REALTOR® with True Grit Property Group / Ready Real Estate, LLC, proudly announces that he has earned the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification, further strengthening his ability to serve active-duty military members, veterans, and their families throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.
— MICHAEL HIGDON
An accomplished United States Air Force veteran, Michael brings more than 26 years of military service and a deep understanding of military life to his real estate practice. His firsthand experience allows him to guide clients through the unique challenges of relocation, PCS moves, and transitions into homeownership with confidence and clarity.
Michael graduated from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst, Texas, before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He completed Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, followed by technical training at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois. His first duty station was Zweibrücken Air Base in West Germany, where he served as a Jet Engine Mechanic, responsible for complete engine disassembly, overhaul, and testing to ensure mission readiness.
Michael later served at McClellan Air Force Base in California, supporting depot-level aircraft maintenance and upgrades, including the A-10 Warthog and F-111 Aardvark. Aircraft Battle Damage Repair (ABDR) was his designated wartime role, requiring extensive specialized training. He also played an active role in assisting and training Reserve unit personnel to ensure mission readiness.
Continuing his service in the Air Force Reserves, Michael joined the 301st Fighter Wing / 457th Fighter Squadron at NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, maintaining the F-4 Phantom II and later the F-16 Viper. He completed multiple temporary duty assignments across the United States and internationally, including Canada, Denmark, Australia, Italy, and Kuwait. He was the first traditional reservist selected to chair the Advisory Wing Council. He advanced to Assistant Flight Chief, overseeing maintenance teams and aircraft operations. Later in his career, he served as a First Sergeant with the 26th Aerial Port Squadron. Following the events of September 11, 2001, Michael was activated to support homeland defense operations, including continuous air patrols and aircraft alert protocols to protect U.S. airspace and national leadership.
In his civilian career, Michael worked for Bell Helicopter as an engine mechanic before earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from LeTourneau University. He later transitioned into government contracting, engineering, and information technology. He became a subject matter expert in SAP system design focused on warehouse, logistics, and storage processes. He retired from Bell Helicopter before pursuing a real estate career.
Today, Michael specializes in helping military families, veterans, seniors, buyers, and sellers navigate the real estate process. In addition to the MRP designation, he holds the Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), New Home Construction (NHC), and Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) certifications. “As a veteran, I’m passionate about serving those who serve,” Michael said. “I understand the military mindset, the terminology, and the urgency that often comes with relocation. That shared experience creates instant trust. I also frequently give back by offering closing cost assistance or listing discounts to military families and veterans.”
Michael Higdon proudly serves the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, all local military installations, and the surrounding communities throughout North Texas.
