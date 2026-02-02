National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to Open Significant Collection of Unclassified Nuclear Artifacts

About

About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Located at 601 Eubank Blvd SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the nation’s only congressionally chartered museum dedicated to preserving and presenting the story of the Atomic Age. Established in 1969 and designated a Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum offers a dynamic exploration of nuclear science—from its early development and pivotal moments in history to its modern-day applications in medicine, energy, and technology. Through a blend of permanent and rotating exhibits, the museum invites visitors of all ages to discover how nuclear science has shaped—and continues to shape—our world. From the pioneers of nuclear innovation to the peaceful uses of atomic energy, the museum brings science to life in a way that is both educational and inspiring. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open daily 361 days a year.505-245-2137.