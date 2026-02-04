Cancer Run 2026 Abu Dhabi creates new Guinness World Record for the most nationalities participating in a cancer run

Cancer Run 2026 organised by Plan b Group has achieved a historic milestone by setting a new Guinness World Records title for Most Nationalities in a Cancer Awareness Run Cancer Run 2026 organised by Plan b Group has achieved a historic milestone by setting a new Guinness World Records title for Most Nationalities in a Cancer Awareness Run

Cancer Run presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saw more than 5,000 attendees representing 71 nationalities run in unison at Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Cancer Run 2026 clearly embodies the vision of the UAE Government to build a happy and healthy society, and the Guinness World Records title aptly reflects what collective action can achieve.” — Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancer Run 2026 presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organised by Plan b Group has achieved a historic milestone by setting a new Guinness World Records title for Most Nationalities in a Cancer Awareness Run at its Abu Dhabi edition on February 1, 2026, at Hudayriyat Island . Supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event witnessed the participation of 71 nationalities, uniting cancer warriors, runners, families, communities, cultures, and health advocates from across the country in solidarity to combat cancer.The UAE has already created one of the highest numbers of Guinness World Records over the last three decades. As of 2025–2026, the UAE, particularly the city of Dubai, holds the highest number of Guinness World Records globally. The UAE holds over 680 Guinness World Records, leading the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by a significant margin. The UAE concluded 2025 with at least 16 new records, including the fastest drone, largest 3D-printed structure, and fastest ascent of the Burj Khalifa by firefighters.Dubai, which holds more than 400 Guinness World Records, is recognized as the most record-breaking city in the region, hosting iconic records such as the Burj Khalifa (tallest building), Dubai Mall (largest shopping center), and the deepest swimming pool for diving.Cancer Run has etched itself as a one-of-a-kind annual campaign to promote regular cancer screening, general awareness, and active lifestyles across the UAE, aligning itself with the nation’s goal to create a healthier, happier society. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s recent announcements on cancer awareness, research, and treatment, the latest being the opening of a high-potency facility to manufacture oncology drugs.The programme also incorporated structured community engagement activities, including a warm-up session led by Fitness First coaches, a Zumba session by Evolve Fitness, and the opening performance of the UAE National Anthem by Emirati singer Mohamed Salem. Family-focused activities, including mascots, balloon artists, and a bubble show, enhanced the inclusive event environment.Cancer is one of the most prevalent illnesses in the UAE and the third leading cause of death. As per latest figures from The UAE National Cancer Registry, cancer accounts for 12.4 percent of mortality in the country. In Abu Dhabi, breast cancer was recorded to be the most diagnosed and widespread cancer in 2023, while colorectal cancer accounted for the highest cancer deaths in the emirate, according to Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.Timely screenings, widespread awareness, and a healthier lifestyle form the core focus of Cancer Run™ 2026 prompting the nation to adopt these measures to prevent cancer.The event featured 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km categories, ensuring that families, beginners, fitness enthusiasts, and professional athletes could all take part. Hydration stations and medical support were available along the routes to ensure participant safety and comfort.Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group, said, “Cancer Run 2026 clearly embodies the vision of the UAE Government to build a unified society based on health and happiness, and the Guinness World Records title aptly reflects what collective action can achieve. At Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, we witnessed people from all walks of life come together to support a noble cause and express solidarity against an illness that not only affects patients, but also people around them. We express our gratitude to our valued partners who carried our vision in this year’s edition. This inspires us to continue our campaign to promote regular check-ups and generate awareness nationwide.”Cancer Run 2026 at Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi was supported by a strong lineup of partners including Modon, Abu Dhabi Media, Skechers, La Roche-Posay, Fitness First, Masafi, Lovin Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times, Star FM, Emarat, whose collective efforts played a key role in the event’s overall success.A special mention is extended to the event’s valued partners Pocari Sweat, Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, Garmin, AMIT Care, Tangerine Entertainment, and Kibsons, whose continued support and commitment were instrumental in making Cancer Run™ 2026 a memorable and impactful event.The Dubai edition of Cancer Run 2026 is set to take place on February 7, 2026, at Dubai Festival City, supported by the Dubai Sports Council. The event is expected to witness a larger crowd and greater enthusiasm, promoting collective awareness and solidarity against the disease.Following the successful conclusion of its Abu Dhabi event and its milestone achievement, Cancer Run 2026 aims to return in 2027 with a bigger vision to welcome more participants, encourage regular medical check-ups, conduct cancer awareness campaigns, and highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle choices for cancer prevention and management.

