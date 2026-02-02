Origin Ductworks Launches in Pennsylvania, Delivering Installer-First Industrial Ductwork

Origin Ductworks

Origin Ductworks has launched as an American manufacturer of industrial ductwork designed specifically for industrial ventilation and dust collection systems.

Origin Ductworks exists to build ductwork the way it should be built, we design with installers in mind and build with performance at the forefront.” — Jeremiah Wann

HADLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Origin Ductworks has officially launched as an American manufacturer of high-quality industrial ductwork and fittings designed specifically for industrial ventilation and dust collection systems. Specializing in clamp-together and flange-together duct systems, the company delivers industry-leading lead times, accurate shipping, and American-made quality backed by decades of hands-on experience.

Founded by third-generation sheet metal worker Jeremiah Wann, Origin Ductworks is rooted in a family legacy that has been building industrial air filtration systems since the 1950s. With more than 40 years spent designing, fabricating, installing, and troubleshooting industrial ventilation systems, the company was built by people who understand what works in the field.

The company was created to address a common gap in the industry: ductwork manufacturers who lack real-world experience with dust collection system design and installation. That disconnect often results in products that meet drawings but fall short in performance.

“Origin Ductworks exists to build ductwork the way it should be built—by people who have designed it, installed it, and fixed it in the field,” said Jeremiah Wann, founder of Origin Ductworks. “We design with installers in mind and build with performance at the forefront.”

Origin Ductworks is proudly American made and American owned.

