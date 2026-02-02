MOZN Unveils New Brand Identity to Power Its Next Phase of Enterprise AI Global Growth

Mozn New Logo

MOZN, a leading enterprise AI company, today announced a new brand identity marking the next phase of its global growth journey.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOZN, a leading enterprise AI company, today announced a new brand identity marking the next phase of its global growth journey. At the heart of the new brand is MOZN’s purpose: to empower organizations with intelligence that matters. The refreshed identity reflects the company’s ambition to scale internationally and its commitment to delivering AI‑native solutions for the world’s most regulated and knowledge‑intensive organizations.

“This is an important step forward for MOZN” said Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder and CEO of MOZN. “We’ve proven our ability to build enterprise-grade AI that performs in the most demanding environments across different markets. This new brand reflects the scale, trust and impact we continue to deliver for our customers.”

Strengthening Our Foundations for Global Growth

MOZN’s rebrand supports a broader expansion of its international footprint. The company has strengthened its global commercial capabilities while continuing to invest deeply in Saudi talent, combining exceptional local expertise with senior leadership experience from organizations such as Google DeepMind, Amazon, and Apple. This blend brings world-class capability to the design and deployment of advanced AI systems, rooted in regional context and built for global scale.

To support this new phase of growth, Carl Robertson has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Having served as CMO at leading Global Fintech brands such as FNZ and Temenos, he brings deep expertise in scaling global technology companies across regions, categories, and customer segments.

Global Recognition

MOZN continues to receive global recognition from leading analysts and institutions, including Chartis Research, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, CNBC, and Statista.

Chartis recently named MOZN a category leader in both AML and KYC solutions, placing it among a select group of only 10 companies worldwide.

“MOZN’s Category Leader placement in our AML TMS quadrant reflects the maturity of its agentic AI capabilities, which provide case-specific recommendations and are incorporated into a robust model development process that uses real and synthetic data to continuously validate and refine the transaction monitoring model,” said Sean O’Malley, Research Director for Financial Crime & Control at Chartis Research. “Moreover, these capabilities are coupled with strong workflow automation, rapid transaction processing and flexible data and systems integration capabilities – a combination considered increasingly important by global compliance leaders and regulators and one that should help support MOZN’s continued global expansion”

A Sharper Focus on Where AI Creates the Most Enterprise Value

As part of its renewed brand direction, MOZN is sharpening its focus on two strategic enterprise domains where AI delivers the highest value:

· Financial Crime Prevention (FOCAL): Supporting banks, fintechs, insurers, and governments as they detect and prevent fraud, navigate complex regulations, and build customer trust through AI-native compliance and risk solutions.

· Enterprise Knowledge Intelligence (OSOS): Building on its advancements in language intelligence, the OSOS platform, transforms how organizations access, understand, and act on insights instantly.

Looking Ahead

MOZN’s new brand identity signals a continued commitment to building AI that enterprises can trust at scale. As the company strengthens its global footprint, it will continue to invest in talent, partnerships, and product innovation to help regulated and knowledge-intensive organizations operate with greater confidence, speed, and resilience.

About MOZN

MOZN is an Enterprise AI company, enabling organizations to make informed decisions through specialized AI platforms, focused on two key areas: Financial Crime Prevention and Enterprise Knowledge Intelligence. MOZN technologies are built for global scale while adapting to the realities of every market it serves.

