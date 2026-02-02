(AI) 8112 Universal Digital Coupons Are Live At Thrifty White Pharmacy

(AI) 8112 Universal Digital Coupons are now accepted across all Thrifty White Health locations

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrifty White Pharmacy, nData Services , and Retail Management Solutions Enable AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupon Acceptance Across All Thrifty White Health LocationsThrifty White Pharmacy, in partnership with nData Services and Retail Management Solutions (RMS), today announced the rollout of AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupon acceptance across all Thrifty White Health locations. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the adoption of the new 8112 digital coupon standard, making Thrifty White Health the largest independent pharmacy retailer to accept 8112 coupons nationwide.Thrifty White’s roots date back to 1884, when White Drug Enterprises was founded by Mr. and Mrs. H.E. White in what was then the Dakota Territory. The company later became part of Thrifty Drug in 1985 and has since evolved into a leading, full-service pharmacy organization. Today, Thrifty White Health provides comprehensive pharmacy services, including medical care, vaccinations, and personalized specialty care.“The 8112 standard provides a more secure and efficient way to handle coupons at the point of sale,” said Jeremy Faulks, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Thrifty White. “Adopting 8112 digital coupons aligns with our commitment to convenient, community-focused care while maintaining secure and efficient store operations.”nData Services, the leader in 8112 coupon clearing and settlement, will support Thrifty White by delivering exclusive in-store and CPG offers to customers through the Coupon24 digital wallet. In addition, nData’s custom 8112 program enables Thrifty White to create and manage its own digital coupon campaigns for products and services, including vaccinations and clinical care offerings.“nData is excited to strengthen Thrifty White’s customer value proposition in a highly competitive retail pharmacy market through the deployment of 8112 coupons,” said Samuel Jonas, CEO of nData Services.Retail Management Solutions (RMS) has delivered high-quality POS services into the independent pharmacy market for over 25 years. RMS led the technical deployment of the initiative by supporting the backend 8112 coupon integration across the Thrifty White Health locations.“Secure, real-time coupon validation is essential for pharmacies that want to innovate without adding operational risk,” said Brad Jones, CEO of Retail Management Solutions. “By integrating 8112 technology at the point of sale, RMS is helping Thrifty White expand digital promotions, reduce fraud, and deliver a smoother checkout experience.”*AI (Application Identifier) is a GS1 identification number.ContactsAbout Thrifty White HealthHeadquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Thrifty White Health is a technology-enabled healthcare services company focused on improving patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care. By leveraging the clinical expertise of pharmacists combined with proprietary technology and personalized care plans, Thrifty White delivers better patient experiences and improved outcomes.Thrifty White Pharmacy is licensed in all 50 states and offers retail, alternate care, and URAC- and ACHC-accredited specialty pharmacy services. Its network includes approximately 100 owned community pharmacies and 90 independently owned locations throughout the Midwest. Thrifty White has been recognized by multiple organizations as a leading Pharmacy Innovator for advancing the practice of pharmacy.Contact: Jeremy Faulks – jfaulks@thriftywhite.comAbout nData ServicesnData Services is a technology company specializing in digital offer management and coupon clearing. Partnering with innovative retailers like Thrifty White, POS providers like RMS, and trade associations like The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), nData is bringing 8112 digital coupons to the convenience pharmacy and grocery retail verticals.nData streamlines promotions, improves data insights, and unlocks new revenue opportunities helping independent retailers compete more effectively with big-box operators. Additionally, nData’s comprehensive promotional management platform NORA (NextGen Offer and Revenue Assistant), allows retailers to create custom coupon campaigns, drive sales of high-gross margin items and maximize operational oversight.Contact: Sam Jonas – sjonas@ndataservices.comAbout Retail Management Solutions (RMS)Founded in 1998, Retail Management Solutions (RMS) is dedicated to helping pharmacies become more profitable and customer-centric. RMS solutions extend beyond traditional point-of-sale systems to support every aspect of patient interaction, combining advanced technology with state-of-the-art training and turnkey operational solutions.RMS systems integrate with more than 30 pharmacy management platforms and support EMV, NFC, and P2PE payment acceptance. All RMS systems are backed by U.S.-based technical specialists available 24/7Contact: Karen Deckard – karend@rm-solutions.com

