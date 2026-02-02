OneDose Partners with Chimp Haven in a First-of-Its-Kind Deployment

Chimp Haven has adopted OneDose to make treatment more efficient

I would say that [OneDose] has readily helped our veterinary technicians. They no longer have to scramble and work out the mathematics when we prescribe certain medications in the moment.” — Dr. Raven Jackson

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At OneDose , we’ve built our reputation by supporting EMS agencies and regional response teams with a streamlined, standardized approach to medication dosing. Our platform was designed around the needs of first responders: speed, accuracy, and the ability to eliminate variability in dosing.But sometimes, the right partnership shows you just how far good design can go.We’re excited to share a unique, unconventional collaboration with Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, which recently implemented the full OneDose platform—including the integrated OneWeightscale—as part of their animal-care operations.A Partnership Beyond Our Usual SpaceWhile OneDose is typically used in EMS environments, Chimp Haven recognized that the same precision and simplicity our clients rely on could directly support their mission. Their veterinary and animal-care teams manage individualized health plans for hundreds of chimpanzees—many requiring weight-based dosing and consistent medication workflows. As Dr. Raven Jackson, Director of Veterinary Care at Chimp Haven explains, “accurate weight measurement and dosing is very important for the chimpanzee because we utilize human pharmaceuticals.”Though their setting differs from the back of an ambulance, the challenge is the same: deliver accurate, repeatable, and safe dosing—every single time. Chimp Haven saw that OneDose provided just that.Bringing the OneDose Platform Into a Sanctuary EnvironmentChimp Haven’s implementation includes the complete OneDose platform with its built-in, high-precision OneWeight scale. Together, these tools create a seamless workflow that allows their team to:- Capture weight inputs through the integrated scale systemAutomatically generating accurate, weight-based dose calculations without manual steps.- Follow a standardized, guided OneDose workflowReducing variation between caregivers and making it easier to train new staff.- Save time while increasing safetyAllowing caregivers to focus more on hands-on care and less on manual measurement and math.This deployment highlights the versatility of OneDose—designed for emergency medicine, yet adaptable to entirely new environments where precision and consistency matter just as much.Why This Collaboration MattersThis partnership isn’t typical for us—and that’s exactly what makes it meaningful.It underscores something central to our work:When a system is built for clarity, accuracy, and ease of use, it delivers value anywhere precision matters.Chimp Haven’s adoption of OneDose demonstrates how a solution born in EMS can support entirely different fields of care, including large-scale animal welfare. As Dr. Raven Jackson notes, “I would say that [OneDose] has readily helped our veterinary technicians. They no longer have to scramble and work out the mathematics when we prescribe certain medications in the moment. They have that body weight immediately once we have our patient on the gurneys, and then [OneDose] pulls up any medications that we will prescribe during that time period.”We’re proud to partner with Chimp Haven and honored that they chose OneDose to support the care of their extraordinary residents. Their willingness to bring EMS-grade tools into a sanctuary environment reinforces what we’ve always believed:Simple, reliable systems elevate care wherever they’re used.

Chimp Haven and OneDose Partnership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.