CCM Magazine Spotlights Colton Dixon on February Cover

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine has announced Colton Dixon as the featured artist on the February cover. The chart-topping Christian radio favorite stopped by the CCM studio ahead of his upcoming Spring tour for an extended interview, and taped exclusive in-studio performances that will be available exclusively on CCM's YouTube and at CCMMagazine.com "I grew up on CCM Magazine,” said Dixon. "So, it really is an honor. I loved Christian music and I thought it would be so cool one day to get to do that and to get to love on people and tell people about Jesus at my day job.”The February rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:Cover Reveal – Monday, February 2Longform Cover Story & Interview Release – Wednesday, February 4Exclusive Performance available exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and CCMMagazine.com – Friday, February 6“I remember reading Scripture, going to Romans 8, which has been, a life verse for me as of late and what I cling to,” said Dixon talking about his new single, “The Love I Have for You,” which he performed in-studio. "He calls us more than conquerors because of the love that he has for us. And I'm like, wow, that's a really strong statement. Conqueror would have been just fine! You're even more than that because of how much I love you. And by the way, that is the love that you carry around. That is the love that you operate from."“This cover story conversation with Colton happened in one of those very Nashville moments, a once in a generation ice storm rolling through, schedules shifting, flights delayed, but somehow that created an instant connection that felt right, says CCM Co-Editor, Logan Sekulow. "What came through was just a great hang talking music, the ups and downs of the Christian music world, and his center being the steady, grounding love of God."Adds CCM Co-Editor, Amanda Sekulow: “Spending the day with Colton, you realize quickly this isn’t about just a great look and songs. He lives an interesting life that tests his faith and family. It’s refined, and held together by a love bigger than the songs themselves. It’s a perfect fit for February - That’s the heart of this story.”About Colton Dixon: Colton Dixon knows what music can do. He’s seen it break down barriers, defy expectations, and unite people in packed arenas worldwide. He’s watched it heal pain, inspire smiles, and lift spirits. So, he treats his chosen artform with the utmost care and respect. In 2013, he made history and notched “the biggest first-week sales by a new solo Christian act” with his full-length debut LP, A Messenger. It paved the way for the fan favorite Anchor [2014] and Identity [2017], marking three straight #1 debuts on the Billboard Top Christian Albums Chart. 2020’s “Miracles” took flight, reacting with audiences. Two years later, he elevated to another stratosphere altogether with “Build A Boat.” The latter went Gold, generated 179 million-plus streams, attracted multiplatinum country superstar Gabby Barrett for a popular Duet version, captured #1 on both the Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart and Christian Airplay Chart, and soared as “the longest-running Mediabase Christian AC #1 song of 2022.” Plus, it inspired the best-selling children’s book—also entitled Build A Boat—which Colton penned. In the wake of this success, “Miracles” reached RIAA Gold status too. All the while, he distinguished himself as the rare presence who could perform at the White House’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony or at the Grand Ole Opry. He maintained this momentum with “Rest Of My Life”—which played over the credits of Angel Studios’ SIGHT starring Terry Chen and Greg Kinnear—and 2024’s “UP+UP.” He has performed on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Today as well as receiving praise from People magazine and more. He even launched his own fragrance “Desert Rain” in collaboration with Day Three Fragrances. Plus, Steinway & Sons welcomed him to its roster as an endorsee alongside the likes of Billy Joel and Harry Connick, Jr. His artistry continued to connect straight from the heart on with hit track "The Love I Have For You," the #1 song of the year on the 2025 Billboard Christian Airplay chart. Now, he explores themes of hurt and belief with his new song “In Spite of Me.” Listen now: https://fts.lnk.to/ISM About CCM Magazine: Under new ownership, CCM Magazine relaunched in August 2025 with Christian music legend Steven Curtis Chapman on the cover, followed by cover stories featuring Megan Woods, Third Day, Katy Nichole, and Danny Gokey. With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience.For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com Director of Photography: Patrick JohnsonCover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais

