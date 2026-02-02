Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of February 2, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, February 3, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, February 3, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Adopting AI at Work."

On Wednesday, February 4, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Runaway College Spending Meets the Working Families Tax Cuts."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, February 3, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Oversight of FERC: Advancing Affordable and Reliable Energy for All Americans."

On Tuesday, February 3, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "Common Schemes, Real Harm: Examining Fraud in Medicare and Medicaid."

On Wednesday, February 4, the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing called "Evaluating FirstNet: Performance, Accountability, and Reauthorization."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, February 4, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council."

On Wednesday, February 4, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hold a hearing called "A New Day at the SEC: Restoring Accountability, Due Process, and Public Confidence."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, February 3, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "U.S. Policy Toward Lebanon: Obstacles to Dismantling Hezbollah’s Grip on Power."

On Wednesday, February 4, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Defending Religious Freedom Around the World."

Homeland Security

Judiciary

H.R. 1028, the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act (Steube)

H. J. Res. 139, Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States requiring a balanced budget for the Federal Government (Biggs)

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, February 3, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “Frontline Defenders: How the Coast Guard’s Deployable Specialized Forces Combat Narcoterrorists and other Maritime Threats on the High Seas.”On Tuesday, February 3, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee markup of the following measures:On Wednesday, February 4, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Europe’s Threat to American Speech and Innovation: Part II."On Tuesday, February 3, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold an oversight hearing titled “Fix Our Forests: The Need for Urgent Action One Year After the L.A. Wildfires.”

On Tuesday, February 3, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Making Federal Economic Development Programs Work in Indian Country.”

On Wednesday, February 4, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 3276, the Local Communities & Bird Habitat Stewardship Act of 2025 (Dingell)

H.R. 6021, the Archie Cavanaugh Migratory Bird Treaty Amendment Act (Begich)

H.R. 6568, the Lower Yellowstone River Native Fish Conservation Act (Downing)

H.R. 7159, the Protecting Local Zoos Act of 2026 (Gosar)

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

On Wednesday, February 4, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup to consider the following:

On Monday, February 2, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.J. Res. 142, Disapproving the action of the District of Columbia Council in approving the D.C. Income and Franchise Tax Conformity and Revision Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 (Gill)

H. Res. ___, Report to accompany the Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives find William J. Clinton in Contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (Comer)

H. Res. ___, Report to accompany the Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives find Hillary R. Clinton in Contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (Comer)

H.R. 4090, the Critical Mineral Dominance Act (Stauber)

Senate amendments to H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)

Science, Space, and Technology

Veterans Affairs