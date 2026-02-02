Junior Achievement of New York Unveils New Citizens Banking Station at JA Finance Park

Junior Achievement of New York Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Junior Achievement of New York Unveils New Citizens Banking Station at JA Finance ParkJunior Achievement of New York ( JA New York ) is pleased to announce the opening of a brand-new Citizens Banking Station at its JA Finance Park (230 W 38th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY) experiential learning center.JA Finance Park is a dynamic, hands-on educational experience designed to empower middle and high school students to confidently manage money. The interactive program is designed to complement traditional classroom learning and together creates a comprehensive curriculum that aligns with current educational standards. Through immersive budgeting activities, spending simulations, and real-world financial decision-making, young people gain the foundational knowledge and skills needed for long-term financial success.“JA Finance Park is a cornerstone of JA New York’s educational offerings, providing students with engaging and relevant financial concepts. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Citizens through this new Banking Station at JA Finance Park, which reflects our shared commitment to empowering youth and providing educational opportunities.” said Betty Garger, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of New York.JA New York and Citizens have a decade long partnership on expanding financial literacy opportunities for young people across the New York City, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley region. The unveiling of the Citizens Banking Station represents a milestone in this partnership and will serve as an engaging resource for hundreds of students annually.“At Citizens, we believe that financial empowerment is a critical foundation for longterm success,” said Yajaira Hafley, Tri-State Metro Retail Market Executive at Citizens. “The new Citizens Banking Station strengthens our longstanding partnership with Junior Achievement of New York and reinforces our commitment to helping students and families build the skills they need to make confident, informed financial decisions.”About JA New YorkJunior Achievement of New York (JA New York), an affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, is the leading non-profit organization in Greater New York dedicated to creating pathways to economic empowerment for local youth. With a mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy, JA New York provides experiential, interactive programs that teach and inspire young people to understand the economic world around them, plan for their financial futures, and reach their full potential.For more information about JA New York, visit https://newyork.ja.org About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail, private banking, wealth management and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,100 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. Consumer Banking includes Citizens Private Bank and Private Wealth, which integrate banking services and wealth management solutions to serve high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as investors, entrepreneurs and businesses. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on X, LinkedIn or Facebook.Media Contacts:Wendy Eng, Junior Achievement of New Yorkweng@jany.orgEmily Paulus, Hudson Cutlerepaulus@hudsoncutler.comSource: Junior Achievement of New York###

