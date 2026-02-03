Strategist Eugene Theodore Releases Business Novel Exposing How Corporate Growth Models Drive Systemic Collapse

Author, Eugene Theodore

Built to Collapse Launches February 5, Challenging Leaders to Rethink Success Metrics That Reward Extraction Over Endurance

Your collapse is someone else’s business plan.” — Eugene Theodore, Author

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As executives, investors, and policymakers convene in Davos to debate trust, sustainability, and the future of capitalism, a new business novel arriving February 5, 2026 cuts through the rhetoric with an unsettling claim: most companies don’t fail because of bad leadership or poor execution—they fail because their systems are working exactly as designed. Built to Collapse , the debut novel from strategist Eugene Theodore , has already been described as “The Big Short for modern business.” Through sharp, unsettling fiction, the book exposes how growth-at-all-costs quietly rewards extraction, accelerates harm, and normalizes ethical collapse—while allowing leaders to claim success.The story follows Lucas Varian, a corporate fixer hired by venture capital firm Prometheus Ventures to “save” three underperforming portfolio companies. What he uncovers is more disturbing than failure: none of the companies are broken.They are performing exactly as intended.One uses AI to monetize loneliness—predicting breakups and targeting users with engagement ring ads at their most vulnerable. Another runs the world’s fastest fashion supply chain by poisoning workers and waterways in Vietnam. The third is profitable, trusted, and deeply embedded in its Mozambican community—but marked for elimination because its founder refuses to scale extraction.Within venture logic, the only company that needs fixing is the one that won’t destroy what it serves.Theodore writes from lived experience. Over two decades, he worked inside the very systems he now interrogates—advising organizations from UNICEF to Olay, designing operating models built for speed, scale, and efficiency.“I’ve sat in those rooms,” Theodore writes. “Built some of those companies. Helped burn down more than I’d like to admit.”The novel presents two competing doctrines: the Prometheus Ventures operating playbook—how to win at growth while losing everything else—and Community Capitalism, an alternative framework that prioritizes endurance, trust, and human consequence over exits and optics.As Theodore observed firsthand at the World Economic Forum this year, the problem is no longer ideological disagreement—it’s structural paralysis. Old systems are crumbling. New ones are competing. Most leaders lack the tools to choose deliberately between them.“You can disagree without going to war,” Theodore notes. “The real question is what we do with systems that are clearly failing—and whether we have the courage to stop calling that failure success.”Key themes explored in the novel include:- Growth-at-all-costs incentive structures- AI ethics and behavioral manipulation- Labor and environmental costs embedded in global supply chains- Investor-driven decision-making versus community impact- The psychology of complicity inside extractive systems“Your collapse is someone else’s business plan,” Theodore writes. “The system doesn’t break. It does exactly what it was built to do.”Built to Collapse is not a manifesto or a how-to guide. It's a mirror—held up to founders, executives, investors, and policymakers who sense that modern success metrics may be inseparable from the damage they create. The novel speaks to anyone wrestling with a quiet, uncomfortable truth: the system isn't broken—and that's the problem.This book, and Theodore's second forthcoming work, challenge readers to look beneath the surface of everything they've been conditioned to accept, offering tools to rebuild the critical-thinking muscles that systems of convenience have taught us to ignore.Built to Collapse launches February 5, 2026, and is available for preorder now. About the Author:Eugene Theodore is the founder of Saga Squared and a longtime advisor to global organizations. Across two decades spanning photojournalism, startups, and boardrooms, he observed a recurring truth: companies rarely fail from incompetence—they fail because their systems work exactly as designed. Built to Collapse reveals what he learned from inside the machinery.

