Harford County Woman Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident

February 2, 2026

(ABINGDON, MD) – A Harford County woman is facing felony assault and firearm-related charges following an alleged road rage incident in January.

The accused is identified as Brittney Ledbetter, 39, of Belcamp, Maryland. Ledbetter was arrested on Saturday night and charged with first and second-degree assault, a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and other firearm-related charges. She was later seen by the District Court Commissioner, where she was released on bond.

On January 31, 2026, the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative received a report of an alleged road rage incident that occurred in the area of southbound I-95 near Maryland 24. The victim reported that the operator of a Buick Enclave pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim was uninjured in the incident.

Through the investigation, Ledbetter was identified as the suspect. On February 1, a search warrant was executed at her residence and resulted in the seizure of a firearm.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks and Charles Marks. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

