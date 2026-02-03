The Parmenter Foundation Expands Compassionate Care, Bereavement Community with 2026 Grants

The Parmenter Foundation grant recipient Camp Erin® Boston, a free bereavement camp for youth who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. The Parmenter Foundation (TPF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing compassionate guidance and comprehensive resources to individuals and families as they navigate end-of-life care and move through loss and bereavement. The Parmenter Foundation’s grant funds a hospice bed subsidy program at the Parlin House to help financially eligible patients who would not otherwise be able to afford residential hospice care.

More than $400K in grants to support 23 programs impacting end-of-life care, loss, and grief

With the public’s support, we remain committed to continuing the growth of our compassionate care community.” — Angela Crocker, Executive Director, The Parmenter Foundation

WAYLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parmenter Foundation meaningfully supported and expanded its network of compassionate care Tuesday with the announcement of the nonprofit’s 2026 grant recipients, strengthening impactful programs that provide critical support for individuals and families experiencing end-of-life, loss, and grief.The Parmenter Foundation, based in Wayland, Mass., will provide $400,000 to nearly two dozen innovative and compassionate programs in four areas of support: children’s bereavement, caregiver support, family bereavement, and hospice care.“We are honored to provide funding to such deserving organizations in 2026,” said Executive Director Angela Crocker. “The Parmenter Foundation is committed to helping families cope, heal, and build resilience. This year’s grantees exemplify the impact high-quality programs can make when the support community comes together.”Among this year’s grantees is long-term partner Good Shepherd Community Care’s Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence, which features 10 private suites that offer around-the-clock compassionate hospice care. Parmenter’s grant funds a hospice bed subsidy program at the Parlin House to help financially eligible patients who would not otherwise be able to afford residential hospice care. New grantees this year include Empower Grieving Children, a nonprofit mentorship program that connects bereaved young adults and children with adults who have also lost a parent. An adult mentor who has also experienced loss is able to share their experience, provide guidance to build confidence and resilience, and decrease their isolation.Since 2015, The Parmenter Foundation has provided more than $4 million in funding to MetroWest Massachusetts-based nonprofits dedicated to its mission.The full list of 23 grant recipients includes:● Behavioral Health Partners of MetroWest● Ben Speaks Louder than Words● Boston Children's Hospital● Camp Casco● Compassionate Care ALS - Honey Grief Program● Care Dimensions● Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine● E-Motion● Empty Arms Bereavement Support● Empowering Grieving Children● Experience Camps● Good Shepherd Community Care – Camp Erin Boston● Good Shepherd Community Care - HEARTplay● Good Shepherd Community Care – Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence● Jeff’s Place● Jewish Family Service (JFS) of MetroWest● MCM Memorial Foundation● Robert’s Program at Boston Children’s Hospital● Runway for Recovery● SAFE Coalition● Samaritans● The Children’s Room● WildflowerAn annual spring fundraiser fuels The Parmenter Foundation’s year-round impact. The organization recently opened ticket sales and sponsorships for this year’s event – Laughter, Love, and Loss : An Evening with Actress/Comedian, Alyssa Limperis – taking place on April 2, 2026, at 7PM at Regis College Theater in Weston, Mass.Limperis, star of the recent acclaimed special NO BAD DAYS on Peacock, numerous indie films and podcasts, will kick off the event with a standup set that takes the audience on the journey of loving and losing a parent, and then slowly but surely coming out the other side. Before an audience Q&A, Limperis will sit down for a moderated discussion with critically acclaimed psychotherapist, best-selling author, and national media commentator Niro Feliciano, who can be seen often on the TODAY Show and NBC News Now.“We are thrilled to have not one, but two fabulous speakers to help make our Laughter, Love, and Loss event a big success,” added Crocker. “As we celebrate our 2026 grantees, with the public’s support we remain committed to continuing the growth of our compassionate care community.”Beyond grantmaking, The Parmenter Foundation combines inspirational events, educational programs, and practical resources to help individuals and families navigate the end-of-life and grief process. In 2025, the nonprofit responded to a critical gap in care for the more than 6 million college students in the United States coping with the loss of a parent, caregiver, or sibling. The Parmenter Foundation’s UGrieve combines national partnerships, expert collaboration and tools, and a groundbreaking educational video series to help build compassionate campuses that support higher education students who have experienced a loss.To learn more about the foundation, the grant program, and to purchase tickets or sponsorships for Laughter, Love, and Loss on April 2, visit parmenterfoundation.org.About The Parmenter Foundation:The Parmenter Foundation (TPF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing compassionate guidance and comprehensive resources to individuals and families as they navigate end-of-life care and move through loss and bereavement. TPF develops resources, provides community education, creates programming to fill gaps in services, and awards grant funding to nonprofit organizations that deliver high-quality programs within its focus areas of compassionate end-of-life care and grief support. The Parmenter Foundation, EIN 04-2176769, is committed to helping families cope, heal, and build resilience. Learn more at parmenterfoundation.org.

