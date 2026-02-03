Cadre Announces Cadence 6.0, Advancing the Cadence Platform Toward Cadence Anywhere

A Secure, Browser-Based Experience That Preserves Proven Warehouse Workflows

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies today announced Cadence 6.0, the next major release of its Cadence® Warehouse Management System (WMS), marking the first step toward Cadence Anywhere, the next evolution of the Cadence platform. Cadence 6.0 introduces a modern, browser-based user experience and enhanced security while preserving the proven functionality customers depend on to run their warehouse operations.

“Cadence 6.0 modernizes the Cadence experience without changing the workflows our customers depend on,” said Kelley Helton, Director of Development at Cadre Technologies. “By moving to a browser-based interface with enterprise-grade security, we’re delivering a clear, controlled path to Cadence Anywhere.”

“For today’s customers, security is no longer optional—it’s expected,” said Bobby Kaemmer, Vice President of Sales & Supply Chain Services at Cadre Technologies. “Cadence 6.0 brings modern identity, access, and security standards into the Cadence platform without forcing customers to change how they operate.”

Cadence 6.0 is designed to support modernization without disruption. Rather than requiring a full system replacement, Cadre is delivering modernization through a clear, sequenced rollout aligned to the Cadence roadmap, ensuring continuity of operations while the platform evolves.

With Cadence 6.0, Cadre begins the transition to Cadence Anywhere by modernizing how users interact with Cadence—delivering secure, browser-based versions of existing applications without changing core workflows or business logic. The initial release includes a new browser-based menu that serves as the central launch point for all Cadence applications, web versions of several of the most frequently used Cadence applications, and enhanced security with support for single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and modern enterprise security standards.

During the transition, the browser-based menu will serve as the primary launch point, allowing users to access both existing client/server applications and new web-based applications from a single, unified interface. Once all Cadence applications are available in web form, Cadre will complete the transition to a fully browser-based Cadence Anywhere experience.

Cadence 6.0 is currently in beta with select customers, with general availability for upgrades planned for Q1 2026. New customers will begin on Cadence 6.0 at inception, providing immediate access to the latest version of the platform and a clear path forward.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of warehouse management software for distribution and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations and online collaboration. Products include: LogiView, SaaS-based supply chain control tower; Cadence Warehouse Management System; and Accuplus, 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, visit Cadre's website.

