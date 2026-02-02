Management and Strategy Institute Launches Corporate Health & Nutrition Advisor Certification

Corporate Health & Nutrition Advisor Certification Digital Badge

MSI launches the Certified Corporate Health & Nutrition Advisor (CCHNA) certification to equip professionals with workplace wellness leadership skills.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Management and Strategy Institute , a nationally recognized leader in professional development and business certifications, has announced the launch of its newest credential - the Certified Corporate Health & Nutrition Advisor (CCHNA) certification. This program is designed to help professionals lead corporate wellness initiatives that enhance employee health, boost productivity, and build a culture of well-being across organizations.As the corporate landscape continues to evolve, more companies are recognizing the powerful connection between nutrition, mental health, and employee performance. Full-time professionals often struggle with maintaining healthy habits due to long hours, high stress, and demanding schedules. The new CCHNA certification equips advisors, HR leaders, and wellness professionals with the practical skills to address these challenges by integrating science-based nutrition and wellness strategies directly into the workplace."The goal of this program is to empower professionals to make a real impact on the health of their organizations," said Michael DiLeo, Director at MSI. "We understand that employee well-being is directly linked to engagement and performance. This certification gives professionals the knowledge to design, implement, and manage nutrition and wellness programs that strengthen both individuals and the overall company."Participants in the Corporate Health & Nutrition Advisor certification program will learn key concepts in workplace nutrition, behavior change, motivation, and corporate wellness strategy. Graduates gain the skills to consult with organizations, guide healthy habits, and design initiatives that align with business goals. The CCHNA certification from MSI is a lifetime credential, meaning participants will never be required to renew it or pay recurring fees, a hallmark feature of MSI's commitment to accessible, professional education.The Management and Strategy Institute continues to set the standard for professional training by offering certifications that bridge leadership, strategy, and modern workplace needs. With the launch of the Certified Corporate Health & Nutrition Advisor program, MSI reaffirms its dedication to helping professionals strengthen organizations through knowledge, health, and sustainable success.For more information about the Certified Corporate Health & Nutrition Advisor (CCHNA) program, visit www.msicertified.com

