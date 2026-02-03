Shinn & Son Inc. Launches New Website to Showcase Premium Crops and Expand Digital Presence

Shinn & Son Logo Premium-Quality Hops at Shinn & Son

We’re excited to launch our new website as a resource for our community. This helps us share our passion for agriculture, honor our Yakima Valley legacy, and connect with longtime and new partners.” — Shinn & Son Inc. leadership

TOPPENISH, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shinn & Son Inc. , a family-founded agricultural business with deep roots in the fertile Yakima Valley since 1951, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, shinnandsoninc.com . The updated online platform offers growers, brewers, processors, and the community a modern, easy-to-navigate portal to learn more about the company’s premium crops and sustainable farming practices.The new website reflects Shinn & Son Inc.’s commitment to quality and transparency, with dedicated sections highlighting the company’s core offerings — including premium hops and sustainable hemp production, as well as seasonal crops and community engagement opportunities. Visitors can now seamlessly explore detailed crop information, view seasonal availability, and connect directly with the team.Key features of the new shinnandsoninc.com include:-Intuitive navigation showcasing hops, hemp, and other crops produced by Shinn & Son Inc.-Enhanced mobile-friendly design for easy access on all devices.-Direct contact options for inquiries, partnerships, and employment opportunities.-Insights into the company’s legacy of sustainable agriculture and commitment to the local farming community.The launch of the website marks a significant step forward in Shinn & Son Inc.’s efforts to modernize communication and connect with a broader audience interested in specialty crops grown with integrity.For more information or to explore the new website, visit shinnandsoninc.com.About Shinn & Son Inc.Founded in 1951 and based in the Yakima Valley, Shinn & Son Inc. is a family-owned agricultural company specializing in high-quality hops, hemp, and other seasonal crops. With a focus on sustainable practices and community support, the company has been a trusted partner for growers, brewers, and businesses seeking premium agricultural products.

