NYSDRA Announces Its 2026 Board of Directors to Guide Growth and Impact Across New York State

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Dispute Resolution Association ( NYSDRA ), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to advancing peaceful conflict resolution and equitable access to justice, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors for 2026. The board brings together a diverse group of leaders from community mediation, conflict transformation, nonprofit management, and professional practice to support NYSDRA’s mission and strategic vision.Leading the board as President is Shira May, Ph.D., who serves as the President and CEO at the Center for Dispute Settlement, a community dispute resolution center (CDRC) serving the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. A former SafeZone trainer, Shira provides organizations with training and consultation focusing on restorative practices, implicit bias, conflict skills, and the power of dialogue.Serving as Vice President is Love Odih-Kumuyi, Esq., Founder and CEO of Unsiloed. Odih-Kumuyi is a peacebuilding and conflict transformation practitioner whose global and academic experience includes leadership roles at Cornell University and service as a mediation professor at NYU.Gina Tinker-Williams, BFA, serves as Secretary. Executive Director of the Community Dispute Resolution Center, Tinker-Williams has mediated, conflict coached and facilitated multi-party cases in a wide variety of settings, provides mediator & conflict resolution skills trainings and is a coach for conflict coaching training on local, and state levels.Bruce Sussman, CPA, CISA, CISSP, PCI-ISA, CIPP | IT, has been elected to serve as Treasurer. A PCI Global Executive at American International Group (AIG), Sussman leads global compliance efforts across 31 countries with $35M budget responsibility. His career includes senior leadership positions at Wyndham, Crowe Horwath, and Ernst & Young. He serves as Board Committee Chair for the AICPA and New York Society of CPAs’ Risk Assurance and Cyber Risk Committees and holds a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Certificate from NYU Tandon School of Engineering.The board also includes distinguished members whose backgrounds span nonprofit leadership, community service, and ADR practice:Jonathan Murray, MBA, is the immediate past Board President and is the Chief Financial Officer at Prestige Hospitality Group.Denise Ellison, M.A., is a CDRC mediator whose experience includes tenure as a Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs, NYS Division of Human Rights.John Harrison, MSW, is the Chief Executive Officer with Community Mediation Services, Inc. and has served in the capacity of Program Director, Director of Youth Development and Entrepreneurial Services, and Sr. Associate Executive Director.Kim Reisch, Esq. is a retired attorney and retired staff member at the Center for Dispute Settlement with 30+ years of experience who continues to mediate Community, Custody and Visitation, Divorce, Agricultural and Special Education cases.Alison Ritchie, B.A., a longtime ADR advocate and former NYSDRA staff member, is President of New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS), becoming the fifth person to hold this position in the organization's 38-year history.Niki Lee Rowe, LMHC, is a licensed mental health counselor and mediator who serves as a Lemon Law and Attorney Fee arbitrator. Rowe is a nationally published author on abuse in long-term facilities.Will Sawma, B.A., J.D., is a mediator, volunteer, coordinator, and is formerly the Director for the Dispute Resolution Center of Catholic Charities.Gregg A. Scheiner, MBA, M.S., has served as a trainer and mediator for the Long Island Dispute Resolution Center (LIDRC) for over a decade, providing in-service training for LIDRC mediators on culture and its impact on the mediation process.Bernadette Tracy, Ed.D., a past board president, is an organizational and personal consultant/coach, mediator, and facilitator/trainer with experience in higher education, corporate America, state/federal governments, and community organization development.“We are fortunate to be guided by such a talented and committed board,” said NYSDRA Executive Director Theresa Hobbs. “Their collective experience and dedication strengthen NYSDRA’s ability to support high-quality mediation services, foster collaboration, and expand access to justice throughout New York State.”The NYSDRA Board of Directors provides strategic oversight and leadership for the organization’s initiatives, including professional development, statewide ADR collaboration, and support for the Community Dispute Resolution Centers serving all 62 counties.About NYSDRAFounded in 1985, the New York State Dispute Resolution Association promotes and strengthens the use of dispute resolution throughout New York State. Through training, advocacy, and collaboration with courts, government agencies, and community organizations, NYSDRA supports a statewide network of Community Dispute Resolution Centers that provide mediation and restorative practices to individuals, families, and communities.

