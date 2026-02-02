Container One Surpasses Major Milestone: Delivering 75K+ Reliable Storage Solutions to American Businesses & Homeowners

Container One Logo

CANFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container One, the nation’s leading digital marketplace for shipping containers, officially announced today that it has surpassed a historic milestone: the delivery of over 75,000 containers to customers across the United States. This achievement solidifies Container One’s position as the primary disruptor in the logistics and storage industry, transitioning a once-complex brokerage process into a seamless, "click-and-buy" digital experience.

Since its inception, Container One has focused on removing the traditional barriers to container procurement. By leveraging a proprietary nationwide logistics network and a transparent online pricing model, the company has successfully served a diverse clientele ranging from Fortune 500 industrial firms and agricultural operations to homeowners seeking innovative storage and modular building solutions.

“Surpassing 75,000 units delivered is more than just a number; it’s a testament to the trust the American public has placed in our platform,” said Glenn Taylor, Founder and CEO at Container One. “We set out to take the mystery out of the container-buying process. Reaching this milestone proves that there was a massive, unmet demand for a simplified, reliable, and transparent way to purchase high-quality steel containers.”

The surge to 75,000 deliveries has been driven by several key factors:

The Digital-First Approach: Allowing customers to enter a zip code and receive instant, all-inclusive pricing with delivery.

Diverse Applications: The rising popularity of shipping containers for "tiny homes," mobile offices, and secure agricultural storage.

Supply Chain Resilience: Providing a steady supply of both new ("One-Trip") and used containers during a period of fluctuating global logistics.

As Container One looks toward its next 100,000 deliveries, the company remains committed to expanding its footprint and further shortening delivery windows through its unique network of local depots across all 50 states.

“Our goal has always been to make shipping containers accessible to everyone, from the suburban homeowner to the industrial foreman,” Glenn Taylor added. “We are just getting started.”

About Container One

Headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, Container One is the leading provider of shipping containers in the United States. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company pioneered the online container-buying experience, offering an easy-to-use platform where customers can purchase storage solutions with flat-rate delivery and transparent pricing. From residential storage to custom industrial modifications, Container One provides the infrastructure for America to build, store, and grow.

For more information, please visit https://containerone.net.

