New on ArtMattan TV: Award-Winning Films for Black History Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films is proud to announce that two outstanding, award-winning films are now available to stream on ArtMattan TV and will be featured in ADIFF’s Black History Month film series.--------------------------------------------------Directed by Miguel Ángel RosalesFlamenco is one of the most iconic expressions of Spanish culture, yet its African roots remain largely obscured. Gurumbé: Afro-Andalusian Memories is a groundbreaking documentary that unearths the African presence in the Iberian Peninsula and its fundamental influence on the music and dance of Spain. Traveling across Africa, Europe, and Latin America, the film provides a comprehensive look at the historical reach of the African Diaspora in the "New World" and the heart of Europe."There are a number of musical performances in Gurumbé, but the tone of the film is surprisingly measured, authoritative, and at times something close to academic. As a result, it is highly credible and convincing." ~ JB Spins--------------Directed by Wagner MouraMarking a dark chapter in Brazilian history, Marighella depicts the brutal reality of life under a military dictatorship. The film follows the final years of Carlos Marighella, a writer and politician turned leftist urban guerrilla fighter, as he leads a resistance against the oppressive regime. Dramatically played by Seu Jorge, the character of Marighella represents a long and tragic tradition in Latin America: the struggle of the people against military control.Critical Acclaim: Director Wagner Moura (recently recognized with a Best Actor Golden Globe for his role as a persecuted university professor in The Secret Agent) brings a visceral sense of urgency and tension to the screen. His direction conveys the violence of the era and the unwavering spirit of those who fought for freedom.“A mesmerizing performance from Seu Jorge makes this a worthy introduction to the Afro-Brazilian revolutionary... it is a rousing and intense cinematic depiction of Brazil’s dark chapter." ~ The New York TimesStream Gurumbé: Afro-Andalusian Memories and Marighella today at ArtMattan TV.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2026 thirty three years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, The Pirogue, White Lies, The Man Who Mends Women, The Citizen, Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba,The Last Tree, Made in Bangladesh, the Mali Cuba Connection and more recently Brides, Sugar Island and Rhythm of Dammam. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

