Orbiton Theragnostics Launches as a Premier Integrated Partner for Nuclear Medicine and Precision Cancer Care

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbiton Theragnostics, a Canadian-based integrated theranostic solutions provider, today announced its official formation. Founded by a distinguished group of entrepreneurs and scientists with over 100 years of collective industry experience, Orbiton is dedicated to bridging the gap between benchside discovery and bedside patient care.The company's official website, Orbiton.ca, details its mission to empower nuclear medicine companies through specialized synthetic chemistry and radiochemistry expertise, accelerating the delivery of high-precision diagnostic and therapeutic agents. The company offers formulation and cold kit development, radiolabeling, analytical, preclinical and clinical studies mainly focused on the increased requirements of the global nuclear medicine community.Orbiton Theragnostics is supported by isoSolutions based in Vancouver, Canada ( www.isosolutions.com ) and Esente Innovation and Research Solutions ( www.esentehealthcare.com ), based in Bangaluru, India.A Message from Leadership“The formation of Orbiton Theragnostics represents a powerful synergy of scientific innovation and commercial discipline,” co-founders of the company stated. “With over a century of combined experience, our founding team understands the complexities of bringing radiopharmaceuticals to market. Our goal is to serve as the trusted partner that enables our collaborators to move from concept to clinical impact with unprecedented speed and scientific rigor”.Core ObjectivesOrbiton’s mission is built on three pillars of excellence:• Scientific Rigor: Applying high-level expertise to ensure every solution meets the most stringent quality standards.• Patient Impact First: Prioritizing medical outcomes by accelerating the delivery of precision diagnostics and therapies.• Cost-Effective Innovation: Providing reliable, scalable solutions that make advanced theranostics accessible for partners and patients alike.Comprehensive Service OfferingsOrbiton Theragnostics provides a robust suite of services designed to streamline the lifecycle of radiopharmaceuticals:1. Preclinical & Clinical Study Services: Comprehensive support for in-vitro and in-vivo studies, animal imaging, toxicity testing, and first-in-human clinical trials.2. Contract Research & CDMO Services: Tailored development spanning formulation, radiolabeling, and technology transfer to ensure compliant and robust manufacturing processes.3. Isotope Manufacturing & Supply: Securing critical isotope access through advanced manufacturing, dispensing, and global distribution partnerships.4. Proprietary Product Development: Building a pipeline of next-generation theranostic agents designed to simultaneously diagnose and treat complex diseases.For more information on partnership opportunities, visit orbiton.ca.Media Contact:Arun SinghCo-founder & Interim CEOservice@orbiton.ca+1-250-698-0365

