Texas-Based Speed Fab-Crete and Callahan & Freeman Complete City of Josephine TX Public Safety and Municipal Facilities

Josephine Department of Public Safety Police Department & Fire Station #1 (NE) Josephine Department of Public Safety Police Department & Fire Station #1 (NW) City of Josephine, Texas Historic Community Center, Renovation

Texas-Based Speed Fab-Crete and Callahan & Freeman Complete City of Josephine Municipal Facilities via Progressive Design-Build, a $10.3 M Multi-Facility.

As we mark seventy-five years, this milestone,” said Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab Crete Corp. “drives our focus to continue to grow responsibly and serve our clients with excellence.” — Ronald A. Hamm, President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas-Based Speed Fab-Crete and Callahan and Freeman Complete City of Josephine Public Safety and Municipal Facilities ProgramJosephine, Texas. Speed Fab-Crete Corp. , in collaboration with Callahan and Freeman Architects , announced the completion of the City of Josephine Public Safety and Municipal Facilities Program, a multi-facility initiative delivered using a Progressive Design-Build approach. Representing a total investment of $ 10.3 million, the program supports the City of Josephine’s rapid growth and long-term municipal service needs.The program included construction of a new Department of Public Safety facility (which includes the Police Department and Central Fire Station), renovation of the historic Josephine Community Center, and renovation of a Public Works Annex. Construction began on June 29, 2024, and the facilities were completed on January 5, 2026.Speed Fab-Crete served as Design-Builder and provided project management services on behalf of the city, with project leadership led by company executives Randy C. Landers and Janis Graham. Callahan and Freeman Architects served as Architect of Record, with engineering by Baird, Hampton, and Brown. Completion of the program coincides with Speed Fab-Crete’s 75th anniversary year, marking more than seven decades of experience delivering municipal and public safety facilities.The single-floor facilities total 20,498 square feet and are located at 120 West Cook Street for the Department of Public Safety, 404 Main Street for the Community Center, and 220 Main Street for the Public Works Annex.The 16,298-square-foot Department of Public Safety facility is a new construction facility that houses both the Police and Fire Departments in a secure, expandable environment. The building utilizes reinforced slab-on-grade foundations, precast concrete panels, structural steel framing, masonry, and synthetic-plaster exterior systems, with light-gauge steel framing and acoustic ceilings throughout the interior. Integrated security features include bullet-resistant construction and glazing, electronic security systems, and site setback measures. Shared spaces include reception, fitness, conference, and training areas.The training room is certified as an ICC 500 storm-safe structure designed to withstand EF5 tornado winds up to 250 miles per hour and was constructed using Speed Fab-Crete’s precast concrete panel structural system. The Fire Department component supports the City’s transition from a volunteer organization to a professional department and includes apparatus bays, administrative offices, and crew lodging spaces.The 3,246-square-foot Josephine Community Center involved a full renovation of a historic church originally constructed circa 1927. The adaptive reuse preserved the building’s historic character while adding modern meeting spaces, city offices, a warming kitchen, a performance stage, ADA-compliant access, a fire sprinkler system, and a full-capacity backup generator to serve as a warming center during power outages.The 954-square-foot Public Works Annex renovation repurposed a former residence into modern municipal office space, with exterior improvements designed to complement nearby City Hall.The Department of Public Safety site required extensive grading and engineered fill due to the adjacent floodplain. Early collaboration through Progressive Design-Build enabled cost-efficient solutions and reinvestment of savings into project enhancements, including high-speed bi-fold fire doors and protective canopies for police vehicles.Additional information is available at www.speedfabcrete.com www.cfarchitects.com , and www.bhbinc.com Speed Fab Crete Corp is a design-build expert, construction, manufacturing, and contractor specializing in prefabricated concrete solutions for commercial, educational, and infrastructure projects. Founded in 1951, the company is celebrating its 75th year of continuous operations and provides integrated design and construction services recognized for quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.For more than seven decades, Speed Fab Crete Corp has worked diligently to maintain compliance with evolving federal, state, and local laws and government requirements. As regulations and industry standards have evolved, the company has continually adapted its policies, internal controls, and operational practices to meet those requirements. Like any organization of significant longevity, Speed Fab Crete Corp has experienced periods of growth, transition, and operational complexity, and has consistently strived to improve and align with changing legal and regulatory frameworks.Speed Fab Crete Corp is also deeply committed to community engagement, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to charitable organizations, community outreach initiatives, and local causes. The company is widely regarded as an employer of choice and is valued by its employees for its workplace culture and long-term investment in its workforce.In addition to its core construction operations, Speed Fab Crete Corp specializes in designing and constructing storm shelters for school districts and public facilities, supporting environmental resilience, public safety, and community preparedness across the regions it serves.

Speed Fab-Crete Design-Builder of the City of Josephine Public Safety and Municipal Facilities Program

