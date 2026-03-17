American IRA Hosts Eric D. Brotman for a Webinar on Tax-Free Wealth Strategies

Learn how investors can grow and access money tax-free by using proven planning strategies effectively.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Eric D. Brotman, a veteran financial planner with more than 30 years of experience and nearly $900 million in assets under management.In this webinar, Eric D. Brotman will break down strategies that allow investors to grow and access money tax-free when used correctly. Drawing on decades of real-world planning experience, he will explain how thoughtful structure and timing can help taxpayers keep more of what they earn while avoiding costly and common mistakes.The discussion will focus on four powerful tax-advantaged strategies, who they are best suited for, and how to use them responsibly without running afoul of compliance issues. Attendees will gain clarity on how these tools fit into a broader long-term planning approach, whether they are just getting started or looking to optimize existing assets.This conversation is designed to help investors build long-term wealth with confidence, clarity, and a deeper understanding of tax-efficient planning.What You’ll Learn:1. Roth IRAs (and Other Roth Accounts)Understand how Roth structures work, who benefits most, and how to use them effectively for tax-free growth and distributions.2. 529 College Savings PlansLearn how 529 plans can be used as part of a broader planning strategy beyond basic education savings.3. Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)Discover why HSAs are often called one of the most powerful tax-advantaged accounts and how to maximize their long-term value.4. Whole Life InsuranceExplore how properly structured whole life insurance can complement other tax-advantaged strategies when used appropriately.Event: March 18th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/318-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

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