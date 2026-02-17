American IRA Hosts Brian Elam and John Hamrick Jr. for a Webinar on Responsible 'Subject To' Investing

Learn the legal, insurance, and risk realities of Subject To investing and what it takes to use the strategy responsibly.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Brian Elam and John Hamrick Jr., focused on the realities of “Subject To” investing and the legal, insurance, and risk considerations required to use this strategy responsibly.This webinar is the second installment in American IRA’s Subject To education series. Investors who want to catch up on the fundamentals of Sub2 investing can view the first session on American IRA’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/2T1Skj-pVTc Brian Elam, a North Carolina real estate attorney with more than two decades of experience, and John Hamrick Jr., an insurance professional and longtime real estate investor, will break down how Subject To transactions actually work. Drawing from their combined legal, insurance, and real-world investing backgrounds, they will address where investors commonly get tripped up and what must be handled correctly to avoid costly mistakes and unintended exposure.The discussion will focus on the ongoing responsibilities that come with taking over payments on an existing loan, including lender communication, insurance coverage, escrow management, and seller relationships. Rather than promoting Subject To investing as a shortcut, this conversation is designed to help investors think critically about whether the strategy aligns with their goals and risk tolerance.Whether attendees are curious about Subject To investing or actively evaluating deals, this webinar is designed to provide clarity, caution, and practical guidance before pursuing this advanced strategy.What You’ll Learn:1. Trust MechanicsLearn why Subject To deals only work when sellers, lenders, and partners trust your ability to manage a loan you didn’t originate—and what helps prevent a loan from being called due.2. Post-Closing RealityUnderstand the hands-on responsibilities that continue long after closing, including managing lenders, insurance, escrow accounts, and seller relationships to keep deals stable.3. Managing Advanced RiskLearn why Subject To investing is not beginner-friendly, including the added time, cost, compliance demands, and conflict management skills required to reduce risk and operate responsibly.Event: February 18th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/218-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.