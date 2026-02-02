Saskatchewan Highlights Importance of Canada-U.S. Trade at National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Winter 2026 Conference

CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2026

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit is in Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) 2026 Winter Policy Conference from February 2-4, underscoring the essential role strong Canada-U.S. agricultural trade plays in supporting jobs, international competitiveness and food affordability on both sides of the border.

"Canada-U.S. agricultural trade is important to economic stability and food security," Marit said. "Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring this partnership remains strong, predictable and mutually beneficial."

The United States remains Saskatchewan's largest trading partner with two-way agricultural trade supporting farmers, processors, transportation networks and communities across North America. Saskatchewan's exports, including canola, pulses, livestock and potash, contribute directly to the success of U.S. food production, provide supply chain stability, support U.S. manufacturing jobs and enhance affordability for consumers. At the same time, imports of food, agriculture inputs and machinery make important contributions here at home.

At the conference, the Minister will highlight the importance of the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement in facilitating stable and rules-based trade in advance of the agreement's upcoming review.

-30-

For more information, contact: