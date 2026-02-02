WESA Launches Awareness Campaign to Expand Visibility of Local News Coverage for Pittsburgh

One of many billboards around Pittsburgh displaying WESA local news headlines. One of many billboards around Pittsburgh presenting WESA news headlines. One of many billboards around Pittsburgh displaying WESA local news headlines.

This campaign is about making it clear that local journalism in Pittsburgh continues, and that WESA is an essential part of that future.” — Terry O’Reilly, Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WESA today launched an awareness campaign to expand its digital news presence and affirm that trusted, independent local journalism will remain available to Pittsburgh as the region confronts the loss of its daily newspaper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.Digital billboards across Pittsburgh now display daily headlines in a ticker-inspired format, highlighting reported stories from WESA’s newsroom and directing audiences to wesanews.com , its news website, and to 90.5 WESA (its news and information radio station) for more locally reported articles.“This campaign is about making it clear that local journalism in Pittsburgh continues, and that WESA is an essential part of that future,” said Terry O’Reilly, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation.WESA publishes daily original reporting across a wide range of beats, including Politics and Government, Arts and Culture, Health, Science and Technology, Development and Transportation, Education, Courts and Justice, Economy and Business, Identity and Community, Environment and Energy, Sports, and National and International news.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, one of the nation’s oldest daily newspapers with roots dating back to 1786, announced it will cease operations on May 3, leaving a significant gap in the region’s news ecosystem. WESA is committed to ensuring that Pittsburghers continue to have access to timely, fact-based reporting and informed civic discourse.Two new taglines support the initiative:“Online. On Air. On it.” reflects WESA’s multi-channel approach to delivering news across digital platforms and radio, meeting audiences wherever they happen to be.“Pittsburgh. We have you covered.” underscores WESA’s commitment to serving the region with reliable information and ideas during a period of significant change in the local media landscape.The campaign was developed in collaboration with Joe Zeff Design , a Pittsburgh-based creative agency. Joe Zeff previously worked at the Post-Gazette and other newspapers and has been actively engaged in efforts to help his hometown and its institutions tell better stories.“This campaign helps people understand that WESA is not only a radio station and website,” said Zeff. “It’s a newsroom that produces original reporting for Pittsburgh every day.”For more information or to explore WESA’s reporting, visit wesanews.com.---About WESA:WESA is Pittsburgh's independent source for news: online at wesanews.com, and on-air at 90.5FM WESA.Our mission is to inform people in ways that engage and inspire them to create dialogue about community issues and stories. As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station - and an NPR affiliate - we give voice to thoughtful ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.90.5 WESA can be heard on 90.5 FM in Pittsburgh, PA; 92.3 FM in New Baltimore; 100.5 FM in Johnstown, and 104.1 FM in Ligonier and Somerset.90.5 WESA is a service of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, a 501-c-3 nonprofit that also operates independent public radio station 91.3 WYEP.

