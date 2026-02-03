B Futurist to distribute Korean personal care brand Kundal

Distribution Partnership Poster : B Futurist x Kundal

B Futurist signs a distribution agreement with Korean personal care brand Kundal, expanding its portfolio across Europe and beyond.

Kundal has built strong channel coverage across Asia and demonstrated operational maturity overseas, with clear potential to localize and expand further through our European and partner networks.” — Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B Futurist, a global brand partner based in Rotterdam, has signed a distribution agreement with Kundal, a Korean manufacturer known for its wide ranging personal care portfolio. The agreement covers distribution in Europe and beyond, and reflects B Futurist’s continued focus on scaling Korean brands through structured international expansion.

Kundal, developed by Innoderm Co., Ltd., entered the Korean market in 2016 and has since expanded its product catalogue to include haircare, bodycare, hand care, and home fragrance. Its products are available across major domestic and export platforms, including Olive Young, Coupang, Shopee, Amazon, and various cross border e-commerce sites. “Kundal has built strong channel coverage across Asia and demonstrated operational maturity overseas, with clear potential to localize and expand further through our European and partner networks,” said Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist.

The assortment includes high volume SKUs such as the Honey & Macadamia Shampoo, Protein Treatment, Perfume Body Wash, and Hair Serum, as well as seasonal formats and value bundles. The product range is designed for daily use categories, with formats suited to general retail, personal care chains, and online platforms.

With experience supporting over 700 Korean SKUs and 250,000+ units shipped annually, B Futurist provides operational infrastructure across compliance, warehousing, and multi channel B2B activation. “Through direct relationships with European retailers and regional market insights, the company enables faster onboarding, customized pricing structures, and category specific go to market strategies for each brand in its portfolio.” said Iris Tsai, Korean Brand Development Team Lead.

Under the partnership, B Futurist will manage import coordination, EU regulatory compliance, and B2B retail onboarding for Kundal. Distribution efforts will extend to both physical retail and online marketplaces across the company’s serviced regions.“Our role is to provide the structure and services that enable Korean brands to operate effectively in international markets,” said Catherine Wu, Korean Brand Development Representative at B Futurist. “Kundal’s broad catalogue and production scale make it well suited for multi country expansion.”

The agreement marks another step in B Futurist’s strategy to support brands with full-service distribution beyond Korea. The company currently facilitates product movement, documentation, and wholesale development in over 30 markets.

Retailers interested in onboarding Kundal may contact B Futurist for wholesale inquiries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.