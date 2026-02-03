THE INVITATIONIL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL NIL-DRIVEN EVENT ON HISTORIC ST. JOHNS RIVER IN PALATKA, FL

A First-of-Its-Kind College Athletics and Outdoors NIL Experience

The InvitatioNIL was built with the belief that when a national-caliber event comes to a community, it should be executed thoughtfully and leave a positive, lasting impact” — Mike Underwood, Managing Member

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The InvitatioNIL, an innovative fusion of college athletics, outdoor competition, and Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) engagement, will debut on Saturday, May 2, 2026, along the historic St. Johns River in Palatka, Florida. The inaugural event introduces a new NIL model that combines elite collegiate competition with immersive outdoor experiences while emphasizing long-term community value.

Set against a river long regarded as the Bass Capital of the World, The InvitatioNIL will feature invited collegiate programs from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and the University of Central Florida (UCF). These institutions bring some of the Southeast’s most recognizable athletic brands into a competitive, non-traditional setting that blends sport, environment, and fan engagement.

The event has been welcomed by the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Putnam County Commissioners, and City of Palatka leadership, who have recognized the long-term potential of The InvitatioNIL as a scalable event capable of elevating regional visibility, strengthening tourism, and supporting broader economic development goals.

“The InvitatioNIL was built with the belief that when a national-caliber event comes to a community, it should be executed thoughtfully and leave a positive, lasting impact,” said Mike Underwood, managing member of The InvitatioNIL. “Palatka and Putnam County offer a natural setting where collaboration, preparation, and long-term vision can turn an inaugural event into something meaningful.”

A New NIL Model Rooted in Experience and Life After Sports

Unlike traditional NIL activations that operate primarily as marketing vehicles, The InvitatioNIL is designed as a fully integrated experience, placing student-athletes, fans, and partners together in a shared outdoor environment. Collegiate rivalries move from stadiums to the river, creating authentic interaction, enhanced storytelling, and NIL opportunities that extend beyond game day.

Integral to this approach is a commitment to life after sports through The LASER Foundation, the philanthropic arm aligned with The InvitatioNIL. LASER focuses on preparing student-athletes for long-term success beyond competition by emphasizing career readiness, workforce exposure, and post-athletic transition support, ensuring NIL opportunities translate into lasting personal and professional outcomes.

Competitive Credibility Enhanced Through the InvitatioNIL Pro Am Open

Running concurrently with the collegiate competition, The InvitatioNIL Pro Am Open will take place on the St. Johns River, featuring a field expected to include some of the Southeast’s top pro-caliber anglers.

The Pro Am Open is intentionally structured to enhance competitive credibility while remaining complementary to the collegiate NIL showcase. By pairing emerging collegiate talent with experienced, tournament-level anglers, the event reinforces its standing within the outdoor sports community without detracting from its core focus on student-athletes and host-city partnership.

An Event Designed With Community in Mind

Beyond competition, The InvitatioNIL delivers a festival-style footprint intended to highlight Palatka’s riverfront, outdoor heritage, and local businesses, including:

• Collegiate Fishing Competition on the St. Johns River with live weigh-ins

• InvitatioNIL Pro Am Open, a parallel high-level tournament

• Fan Engagement Zones with interactive athlete experiences

• Riverside Concert Event headlined by a nationally recognized recording artist

From its inaugural event forward, The InvitatioNIL is guided by a simple principle: leave every host community better than it was found. That commitment includes responsible planning, coordination with local stakeholders, support for local businesses, and the creation of media assets that continue to promote the region long after event weekend.

About The InvitatioNIL

The InvitatioNIL is a college athletics and outdoor lifestyle event platform that connects student-athletes, fans, and partners through immersive competition and experiential engagement. Designed to redefine NIL activation, The InvitatioNIL emphasizes collaboration, operational excellence, community stewardship, and life-after-sports initiatives through its alignment with The LASER Foundation.

For event updates, sponsorship opportunities, and media credentials, visit www.theinvitationil.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.