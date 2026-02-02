Alex Roy, Founder & CEO, SalesboxAI

SalesboxAI earns Bronze Stevie® for AI-powered precision demand generation, intent activation, and buying-group engagement that accelerates pipeline growth.

This Stevie Award reflects our team’s relentless innovation in AI-native demand gen, turning precision, intent, and customer impact into real pipeline growth and GTM results.” — Alex Roy Rajan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesboxAI has won a Bronze Stevie Award in the Marketing Solution category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event, with more than 300 professionals from around the world planning to attend at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across industries in 41 countries were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries spanned over 100 categories across sales, customer service, AI and innovation, reorganizing organizations, teams, and products worldwide.

SalesboxAI’s Bronze‑winning nomination for Content Syndication: Precision Demand Generation is recognized for its AI‑driven approach to buying‑group engagement, intent activation, and precision‑based demand generation. Judges praised the solution’s ability to solve a critical GTM challenge, helping organizations identify true in‑market buyers, improve match quality, and accelerate conversion rates. The judges’ evaluation also noted strong market traction, credible enterprise clients, and a comprehensive blend of buying‑group mapping, identity resolution, persona alignment, and conversational AI agents. They highlighted the platform’s innovation, multilingual execution, and measurable improvements in lead quality, retention, and time‑to‑meeting.

One judge stated, “Based on my review, this is one of the most essential AI solutions for organizations where lead nurturing and identifying in-market prospects are critical. While we generate a high volume of leads through various social media touchpoints, identifying lead quality and true buying intent remains a challenge. SalesboxAI effectively addresses these issues by improving persona matching, identifying more relevant in-market leads, and significantly increasing pipeline volume for sales.”

Reflecting on the achievement, CEO Alex Roy shared, “This Stevie Award is a testament to the extraordinary work of our team members across the organization. All the teams have pushed the boundaries of what AI‑native demand generation can deliver. Their commitment to innovation, precision, and customer impact is the reason SalesboxAI is the #1 GTM Advertising Platform for Intent-Driven Lead Generation & Revenue Growth.”

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of winners in all categories are available here.



About SalesboxAI

SalesboxAI is the #1 GTM Advertising Platform for Intent-Driven Lead Generation & Revenue Growth. The unified Go-To-Market platform brings together AI-powered advertising, first-party intent data, and intelligent orchestration, driven by purpose-built AI Agents.



About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.