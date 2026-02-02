Viral Navy Vet With 10M Followers Brings Live-Fire ‘Full Send’ Charity Event to Small-Town Oklahoma

From Vietnam to 'Battlefield' American Legion Gaming's booth during the 18th annual Student Veterans of America conference in Colorado Springs was a hit. Members of Eagle Ops pose for a photo

Viral creators and veteran charities bring a live-fire, gaming-driven charity event to Skiatook, OK, raising funds for veteran wellness and outreach.

Creators have the power to mobilize millions, and when that reach is aligned with trusted veteran organizations, it becomes a force for real, measurable good.” — Jared Morgan, CEO, American Legion Gaming

SKIATOOK, OK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The quiet hills of Skiatook will echo with high-precision long-range fire and the buzz of a massive digital audience this February as Always Give Back American Legion Gaming , and Oklahoma-based Eagle Ops Foundation host "Freedom Shoots 2026: Full Send Weekend."Taking place February 20–21 at Longshot Ranch Gun Club, this event unites the traditional world of marksmanship with the modern explosion of gaming content creation. The event was birthed by Always Give Back, an organization seeking to highlight the incredible work being done in the veteran space across the country. The event immediately garnered attention from one of the largest and best known names in the veteran space, The American Legion.The event is headlined by Grndpa Gaming, a Navy Veteran and internet sensation with over 10 million followers across social platforms. He is traveling to Oklahoma specifically to participate in this activation, shining a spotlight on the local veteran support systems provided by the Eagle Ops Foundation. While the audience is global, the heart of the mission is local. Eagle Ops Foundation, a trusted name in the Oklahoma veteran community, is co-presenting the event to bridge the gap between generations."It is a massive win to bring this level of talent and attention to Skiatook," said an Eagle Ops representative. "We are bridging the gap between generations—using video games and range time to connect veterans with the transition and wellness resources they need right here in our community."The weekend features a unique "Shoots & Signs" activation, creating a distinct visual for attendees and media. Creators will fire live rounds at the range, then immediately autograph the hot brass casings and targets. These items will be auctioned to raise funds for gaming therapy rigs, mental health outreach, and veteran outreach programs.The event is a coalition between Always Give Back, American Legion Gaming, and the Eagle Ops Foundation.American Legion Gaming (ALG) is a national digital community and engagement platform operating at the intersection of gaming culture, veteran wellness, and modern military life. Founded in partnership with The American Legion—the nation’s largest congressionally chartered veterans service organization—ALG uses video games, livestreaming, esports, and content creation to reduce veteran isolation and build peer-to-peer connection across generations.Through online communities, live events, and collaborations with veteran nonprofits and industry partners, American Legion Gaming connects service members, veterans, and their families to wellness resources, career pathways, and local support networks. ALG focuses on meeting veterans where they are—online—while helping guide them toward real-world community and support.Always Give Back (AGB) is a creator-led nonprofit initiative dedicated to using internet culture, gaming, and live activations to raise awareness and funding for veteran and first responder causes. Built on the belief that modern audiences can be mobilized for real-world impact, AGB partners with creators, charities, and brands to turn digital reach into tangible support.Eagle OPS Foundation is an Oklahoma-based veteran nonprofit founded by U.S. Marine Veteran Johnathon “Shep” Shepherd and his wife, Jessica, to combat veteran isolation through connection and purpose. Focused on upstream suicide prevention, Eagle OPS creates “Rally Points”—from shooting sports and fitness to gaming and social events—where veterans and their families can reconnect, rebuild structure, and ensure no one fights alone.By blending high-visibility content with grassroots philanthropy, Always Give Back has helped shine a spotlight on veteran organizations across the country, bringing new audiences, donors, and volunteers into the veteran support ecosystem.

