Tahira Malik Honored With Outstanding Citizen Recognition Award At Milwaukee Mayor Johnson’s 2026 Black History Ceremony

The visionary community leader champions overdose prevention and life-saving harm reduction approaches to prevent overdose deaths

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahira Malik, a trailblazing community leader and founder of Samad’s House, was honored today with the prestigious Outstanding Citizen Recognition Award at Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s 4th Annual Black History Recognition Ceremony. This accolade celebrates Malik’s extraordinary journey from personal adversity to an inspirational leader in Milwaukee’s fight to prevent drug overdose deaths.

Samad’s House, founded by Malik in 2020, has emerged as a cornerstone in Milwaukee’s efforts to treat substance use disorders and combat overdose deaths, particularly in Black communities disproportionately affected by the epidemic. Malik’s leadership and advocacy for harm-reduction resources and services are igniting a movement to prioritize equitable funding for communities most in need.

“In Black communities in Milwaukee and across the U.S., a recent decline in overdose deaths has not kept pace with white communities,” Malik says, noting that the difference in the rate of overdose deaths between Black and white residents remains large even though people use drugs at the same rates.

“Drug-related tragedies continue to devastate families and neighborhoods,” Malik adds. “Samad’s House is issuing an urgent plea to government leaders, private industry, and philanthropic organizations to ensure that all communities receive the funding they need to prevent overdose deaths. Every individual, every family, and every community deserves the chance to thrive and build a brighter future. Together, we can ignite change and transform Milwaukee.”

A Visionary Leader with a Transformative Mission

Malik’s personal journey from substance use and incarceration to community leadership inspires others. In 1997, Malik graduated from Alverno College with a degree in social sciences, psychology, and professional communications. She secured a position with the YWCA in the Wisconsin Works program, where she taught older women interview skills, desk-job preparedness, and motivational techniques.

Next, at a mentorship program, she helped high school students prepare for college. At 24, she got pregnant and had a daughter. Months later, she was rear-ended in a car accident and suffered chronic pain. Her doctor prescribed prescription pain pills, and she began abusing opioids. Ironically, through high school and college, she had avoided drugs. But her life spiraled out of control. She regularly took pain pills, then moved to street drugs. She lost her car and house. She quit her job and moved home with her parents. She was arrested for stealing to pay for drugs and was incarcerated for over a year.

In jail, she worked on rebuilding her physical and mental health. After her release, she secured employment and rented a home for herself and her three daughters. Over ten years, she lost an uncle, a cousin, and her best friend to drug overdoses. It motivated her to start Samad’s House, a non-profit sober living organization, specifically for women and women with children who are recovering from substance use disorder.

Since opening, Samad’s House has expanded to a network of three homes and a behavioral health clinic that provides comprehensive, 120-day intensive programming to help women transition from incarceration or substance use. The organization’s holistic approach focuses on the mind, body, and spirit, providing a safe and supportive environment for women to recover and rebuild.

Drawing on her lived experience, Malik has built an Ambassador Program at Samad’s House that empowers women who have experienced substance use and recovery to become trusted messengers in their communities. These ambassadors, graduates of the support program, are trained in harm reduction tools such as naloxone and fentanyl test strips. In the community, they meet people where they are, offering resources and hope.

“Our ambassadors use their street smarts and lived experiences to teach others about harm reduction,” Malik explains. “They save lives. They address the overdose crisis that has devastated Black families and communities in Milwaukee.”

The Ambassadorship Program has become a key component of Samad’s House. Their unique ability to connect with individuals in crisis stems from their own experiences with substance use and recovery. “They’ve lived it,” Malik says. “They know what it’s like to be judged, stigmatized, and written off. That gives them a level of empathy and compassion that can’t be taught.”

Voices of the Front Lines: A New Podcast

In addition to her work at Samad’s House, Malik has launched a new podcast, Voices of the Front Lines, to amplify the stories of unsung heroes in Milwaukee's fight against overdose deaths. The podcast highlights the work of outreach workers, peer support specialists, and advocates who tirelessly serve Milwaukee’s most vulnerable populations.

“On this podcast, we’ll share our challenges, triumphs, and the real-world impact of harm reduction in our communities,” Malik says. “Each episode spotlights personal stories, pivotal events, and the urgent need for equitable funding to support programs like Samad’s House.”

The debut episode featured the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative (MORI), which provides support and resources to overdose survivors. It also highlights the stark reality of limited treatment resources and the moments of triumph when individuals make positive changes.

A Legacy of Impact

Malik’s story is also the subject of the PBS Independent Lens documentary Coming Home, which chronicles her journey from substance use to recovery and the creation of Samad’s House. The film captures the intergenerational impact of substance use and the fierce determination that can be required to break the cycle.

As Milwaukee continues to grapple with the overdose crisis, Malik’s work serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community-driven solutions. In 2024, Milwaukee County lost 450 lives to overdoses. Black residents experienced a fatal overdose rate of 76 per 100,000 people—nearly double the rate for White residents, even though there were similar rates of drug use. Black residents accounted for 42% of overdose deaths, while comprising only 27% of the population.

Samad’s House, along with city and county initiatives, is making a difference, as evidenced by the decline in both overall and Black overdose deaths. Malik emphasizes the need for continued support for Samad’s house and harm reduction resources and services.

“We are a harm reduction agency because it is our duty to save lives,” Malik asserts. “Overdoses can affect everyone, so everyone needs to step up to learn, be aware, and have the resources to stop an overdose.”

Listen to Malik’s powerful podcast, Voices of the Front Lines: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/de4e9823-2129-47c8-8264-4e76929b75f2/voices-of-the-front-lines

Donate to Samad’s House: https://samadshouse.org/donate/

Visit Samad’s House website: https://samadshouse.org/

About Samad’s House

Samad’s House is a Milwaukee-based organization dedicated to supporting women and families in recovery from addiction. Through holistic services, harm-reduction tools, and a focus on mind, body, and spirit, Samad’s House empowers individuals to rebuild their lives and achieve lasting wellness and sobriety.

