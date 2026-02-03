Inova Payroll and Steelhead Technologies Deliver Unified Solution for Manufacturers

Manage payroll, time, and benefits on the go.

The partnership allows manufacturers to tie payroll costs directly to jobs for clearer margin visibility and reporting.

By joining forces with Inova, we can fully deliver the all-in-one solution, seamlessly connecting detailed margin data to the billions of parts processed on Steelhead.” — Mike Johnson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova Payroll today announced a strategic partnership with Steelhead Technologies , a leading cloud-based job shop manufacturing management and ERP software provider. The partnership brings together Steelhead’s modern manufacturing platform with Inova’s payroll and HR solutions to help shops run digital, efficient, and scalable businesses.Steelhead Technologies is an all-in-one ERP specifically designed for job shops and process manufacturers, replacing paper-based processes with real-time digital workflows for scheduling, production tracking, quoting, inventory management, quality control, accounting and more. Together, Inova Payroll and Steelhead Technologies enable shops to move beyond disconnected systems and operate with a more cohesive, end-to-end approach built for growth.“At Inova, everything we do is focused on helping our clients operate more effectively and with greater confidence,” said Kathey Palmer, Chief Growth Officer at Inova Payroll. “Our partnership with Steelhead Technologies allows us to deliver smarter, more integrated payroll solutions that reduce complexity and create real, measurable value for our mutual clients. Together, we are raising the bar on service, accuracy, and the overall client experience.”“Steelhead is laser-focused on delivering a tool that enables growth and a premium user experience for job shop manufacturers,” said Mike Johnson, Director of Product at Steelhead Technologies. “By joining forces with Inova, we can fully deliver the all-in-one solution, seamlessly connecting detailed margin data to the billions of parts processed on Steelhead. This partnership lets finishing and fabrication shops tie payroll costs directly to parts and jobs for precise margin reporting, automate payroll costs into their accounting and financials, and give teams access to dedicated payroll and HR support from a proven leader in the space. In our mission to elevate manufacturing, this partnership is critical.”The partnership includes joint go-to-market initiatives, shared customer education, and collaboration focused on helping manufacturers improve cash flow, streamline workflows, and make smarter, data-driven decisions—without the burden of legacy systems.Together, Inova and Steelhead Technologies are helping manufacturers modernize operations with connected solutions that are flexible, practical, and built to scale.________________________________________About InovaInova Payroll is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions, delivering powerful cloud-based technology and seamless APIs that simplify and unify the way growing organizations manage their people. Inova’s all-in-one platform streamlines payroll, HR, benefits, and talent processes, helping businesses increase efficiency, ensure compliance, and deliver a better employee experience.Serving over 5,000 clients nationwide, Inova leverages strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Steelhead Technologies, to create tailored solutions for businesses across industries. Recognized as an 8-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Inova continues to lead the way in innovation and client success. Learn more at inovapayroll.com About Steelhead TechnologiesBased in Michigan, Steelhead helps job shops and manufacturers grow their businesses and move parts, not paper. Steelhead’s secure cloud platform digitizes the production floor and unifies quoting, inventory, production, quality, and accounting in a single, easy-to-use system. AI tools help shops optimize labor, schedule more efficiently, and understand job costs in real time. By replacing manual processes with real-time operations data, Steelhead helps shops improve margins, shorten lead times, and significantly expand revenues. Learn more at gosteelhead.com.

