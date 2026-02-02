4KIDS Treasure Coast Raises Over $113,000 at 'At Home with 4KIDS' Gala

Dinner program during the At Home Gala, feat. speaker Dr. Christine Brennan Bishop Kenya Reinhardt, Michael Keen, & Andrew Holmes of 4KIDS with Walmart Stores 4498, 4546, & 4380 - Safe Haven Sponsor for At Home Gala Lawnwood Hospital Physician's Group - Safe Haven Sponsor for At Home Gala

An Evening of Transformation and Hope for Children in Crisis

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4KIDS Treasure Coast welcomed community leaders, advocates, and supporters to its At Home with 4KIDS Gala on Saturday, January 24, at the Hutchinson Shores Resort. Presented by Down the Hole Testing & Drilling, the elegant evening raised more than $113,000 to support 4KIDS’ mission to license and train loving, Christian foster parents and continue serving as the leading foster parent licensing agency in the Treasure Coast.The gala featured a refined dinner experience, both silent and live auctions, and four inspiring guest speakers from across the Treasure Coast, representing a diverse range of voices including state representatives, philanthropists, and respected community leaders—one from each county in the region. Through powerful storytelling and shared vision, guests were invited into the real-life impact 4KIDS is making for local children and teens in foster care.“Every child deserves a home where they feel safe, valued, and loved,” said Michael Keen, Executive Director of 4KIDS Treasure Coast. “Because of the generosity and leadership shown at this gala, we are able to continue equipping foster families with the training, support, and resources they need to say yes to more children—and to sibling groups who desperately need to stay together.”4KIDS Treasure Coast currently supports the highest number of foster families in the region compared to other agencies, with families often opening their homes to multiple children at a time, including sibling groups, helping minimize trauma during out-of-home placement.Guests also learned about the strength of the 4KIDS wrap-around support model, which includes exclusive access to a full-time support specialist, EPIC trauma-informed therapy services, and the volunteer-led Family Advocacy Ministry (FAM). Nationally, foster families remain open for an average of 17 months; in contrast, 4KIDS foster families remain open for an average of 47 months (about 4 years), highlighting the effectiveness of these long-term supports.The organization also extends sincere gratitude to the partners whose generosity helped bring the evening to life and continues to advance this mission.The evening concluded with a renewed sense of purpose, as attendees walked away having experienced a night of meaningful connection and a deeper understanding of the transforming power a loving home can have in the life of a vulnerable child.To learn more about becoming a foster parent or supporting 4KIDS Treasure Coast, visit www.4KIDSTreasureCoast.org

