Governor Hochul Announces $9 Million Awarded Through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $9 million from the federal State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program will support the delivery of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) hard tokens to 161 counties, municipalities, school districts and public authorities throughout the state. MFA requires two or more proofs of identity, making it more difficult for cyberattackers to gain access to private accounts.

“Cyber threats are everywhere and with the important role technology plays in our day-to-day lives, it is crucial that organizations have the resources they need to keep themselves safe,” Governor Hochul said. “These tokens will go a long way in supporting our partners and making our state safer overall. We will not wait for an attack to expose vulnerabilities – we are acting now to strengthen our defenses across the state.”

Funding for this initiative is made through the Combined FY2022 and FY2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, a federal program jointly administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency aimed at strengthening cybersecurity practices and the resilience of state, local, and territorial governments. The state Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), the New York State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Planning Committee, and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services coordinated the initiative. ITS will administer the program.

New York State Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern said, “Governor Hochul is making it clear: cybersecurity is a top priority for every level of government in New York. By delivering these MFA tokens, we are providing 161 local partners with a proven, physical layer of security that stops unauthorized access in its tracks. This is a practical, high-impact investment that protects our essential services and strengthens the entire state’s digital footprint.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “As cyber threats continue to grow, it’s critical that organizations at the county and local levels have the resources they need to keep their IT infrastructure safe. Multi-factor authentication is a foundational element of strong cyber defenses, and thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, we have been able to utilize this federal funding to deliver this critical security measure to 161 partners across the state.”

New York State Chief Information Officer and Director of the Office of Information Technology Services Dru Rai said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is showing the nation how to significantly enhance the cybersecurity posture of its state agencies, corporations, public authorities, and yes, its local governments too. It’s simple: Whole of state means whole of state, and every entity must have access to the knowledge and tools to help themselves in the fight against growing cyber threats. ITS is pleased and proud to administer the program that will allow many more local governments to utilize MFA to lock down their assets and better protect themselves.”

NYSAC President Phil Church said, “Cybersecurity tools like Multi-Factor Authentication are no longer optional for county and local governments, they are essential to protecting sensitive data and reducing cyber risk. This investment will help counties and our local partners strengthen basic security protections and critical systems that New Yorkers rely on every day. Counties commend Governor Hochul’s leadership on cybersecurity and commitment to ensuring these vital resources reach communities across the state.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Bolstering our local government and school districts against cybersecurity threats has never been more important. That’s why I’m proud to deliver $9 million in federal funding to ensure the Empire State has the most state-of-the-art cyber defenses to protect New Yorkers from bad actors. I thank Governor Hochul for her strong leadership on cybersecurity and promise to keep fighting to deliver federal resources to help prevent cyberattacks in New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This cybersecurity investment is a major step forward in protecting New York. As cyber threats continue to grow, it is critical that New Yorkers are prepared and that organizations across our state, including school districts and public authorities, have the resources they need to protect themselves. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work to keep New Yorkers safe, and I will continue fighting to bring home resources to strengthen our security.”

Representative Joseph Morelle said, “Technology has rapidly become a necessity for everyday life, and ensuring our institutions stay protected against potential threats and bad actors is critical,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe from cyber threats, and I look forward to continuing our work to build a stronger, safer future for our state.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “As Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology, I’ve made it a priority to ensure Western New York has the federal resources needed to meet today’s growing cybersecurity threats. This $9 million investment will deliver critical multi-factor authentication hard tokens to counties, school districts, and local governments across Erie and Niagara Counties – strengthening our defenses, protecting public services, and keeping residents’ data safe. I applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership on this critical issue, and I will continue fighting to bring federal dollars home to help Western New York stay secure and resilient.”

New York Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher Koetzle said, “Local governments are on the front lines of providing essential services, and they are increasingly targeted by cyber threats. We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing this challenge and providing funding that will help communities strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and better protect our towns across the state.”

New York Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, “Cybersecurity is no longer optional for local governments -- it is a core public safety issue. This investment in multi-factor authentication tokens is a meaningful step toward strengthening cybersecurity across the State. We appreciate the Governor’s partnership and commitment to helping our members strengthen their ability to safeguard sensitive data and maintain essential municipal services.”

The following applicants will receive MFA hard tokens:

County Name of Entity Albany Albany County Albany City of Albany Albany Town of Berne Allegany Belfast Central School District Allegany Bolivar-Richburg Central School Allegany Friendship Central School Allegany Scio Central School District Allegany Andover Central School District Broome Town of Dickinson Cattaraugus Allegany-Limestone Central School District Cattaraugus City of Olean Cattaraugus Ellicottville Central School District Cattaraugus Franklinville Central School District Cattaraugus Hinsdale Central School District Cattaraugus Town of Freedom Cattaraugus Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Cayuga Cayuga County Cayuga Town of Scipio Cayuga Auburn Enlarged City School District Chautauqua Bemus Point Central School District Chautauqua Cassadaga Valley Central School District Chautauqua Clymer Central School District Chautauqua Dunkirk City School District Chautauqua Fredonia Central Schools Chautauqua Ripley Central School District Chautauqua Village of Celoron Chautauqua Westfield Academy & Central School Chemung Town of Horseheads Clinton Beekmantown Central School District Clinton Clinton County Clinton Northeastern Clinton Central School Clinton Northern Adirondack Central School District Clinton Village of Champlain Columbia Hudson City School District Delaware Town of Deposit Dutchess City of Poughkeepsie Dutchess Dutchess County Dutchess Poughkeepsie City School District Dutchess Town of North East Dutchess Village of Tivoli Erie Cheektowaga Central School District Erie Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District Erie Erie County Erie Frontier Central School District Erie Grand Island Central School District Erie Lancaster Central School District Erie Sweet Home Central School District Erie Village of Orchard Park Erie Village of Blasdell Essex Keene Central School Essex Moriah Central School District Fulton Mayfield Central School District Fulton Northville Central School District Hamilton Hamilton County Herkimer Town of Newport Jefferson Jefferson County Lewis Copenhagen Central School District Lewis Lewis County Manhattan New York City Housing Authority Monroe Monroe County Monroe Penfield Central School District Monroe Town of Greece Monroe Town of Henrietta Montgomery Fort Plain Central School District Nassau Lynbrook Union Free School District Nassau Nassau County Nassau Port Washington UFSD Nassau Syosset Central School District Nassau Village of Freeport Nassau Village of Great Neck Estates PD Nassau Village of Kings Point Nassau Incorporated Village of Cedarhurst Niagara Newfane Central School District Niagara Orleans/Niagara BOCES Niagara Starpoint Central School District Niagara Town of Pendleton Oneida Oneida County Onondaga City of Syracuse Onondaga Fabius-Pompey Central School District Onondaga Lafayette Central Schools Onondaga North Syracuse Central School District Onondaga Onondaga Central School District Onondaga Onondaga County Onondaga Town of Geddes Orange Cornwall Schools Orange Enlarged City School District of Middletown Orange Greenwood Lake Union Free District Orange Minisink Valley Orange Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Orange Newburgh Enlarged City School District Orange Port Jervis City School District Orange Town of Wallkill Orange Valley Central School District Orange Village of Goshen Police Department Orange Village of Highland Falls Police Department Orange Village of Walden Orleans Lyndonville Central School Districts Orleans Orleans County Oswego Central Square School District Oswego City of Oswego Otsego Cooperstown Central School District Otsego Milford Central School District Putnam Mahopac Central School District Rensselaer City of Troy Rockland Rockland County Sheriff's Office Rockland Town of Clarkstown Saratoga Galway Central School District Saratoga Mechanicville City School District Saratoga Shenendehowa Central School District Schenectady City of Schenectady Schenectady Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District Schenectady Schenectady County Schenectady Town of Glenville Schoharie Schoharie County Information Technology Services Seneca South Seneca Central School District Seneca Town of Romulus St. Lawrence Brasher Falls Central School District St. Lawrence St. Lawrence County St. Lawrence City of Ogdensburg Steuben Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District Steuben Town of Hornby Steuben Town of Lindley Suffolk Connetquot Central School District Suffolk Deer Park Public Schools Suffolk Eastport South Manor CSD Suffolk Incorporated Village of Ocean Beach Suffolk Kings Park Central School District Suffolk Middle Country Central School District Suffolk Mount Sinai School District Suffolk Patchogue-Medford School District Suffolk Suffolk County Suffolk Town of Huntington Sullivan Village of Ateres Tioga Candor Central School District Tioga Tioga County Tompkins Ithaca City School District Tompkins Lansing Central School District Tompkins Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES Tompkins Town of Ithaca Ulster City of Kingston Ulster New Paltz Central School District Ulster Town of Hurley Ulster Ulster BOCES Washington Town of Argyle Washington Town of Fort Ann Washington Town of Granville Washington Washington County Washington Town of Hampton Wayne Newark Central School District Westchester City of Yonkers Westchester Croton Harmon Union Free School District Westchester City of Mt. Vernon Westchester Peekskill City School District Westchester Pleasantville Union Free School District Westchester Town of Greenburgh Westchester Tuckahoe Union Free School District Westchester Village of Ardsley Westchester Village of Larchmont Westchester Yonkers Public School District Westchester Village of Rye Brook Yates Village of Dundee

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.