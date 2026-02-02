Governor Hochul Announces $9 Million Awarded Through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $9 million from the federal State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program will support the delivery of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) hard tokens to 161 counties, municipalities, school districts and public authorities throughout the state. MFA requires two or more proofs of identity, making it more difficult for cyberattackers to gain access to private accounts.
“Cyber threats are everywhere and with the important role technology plays in our day-to-day lives, it is crucial that organizations have the resources they need to keep themselves safe,” Governor Hochul said. “These tokens will go a long way in supporting our partners and making our state safer overall. We will not wait for an attack to expose vulnerabilities – we are acting now to strengthen our defenses across the state.”
Funding for this initiative is made through the Combined FY2022 and FY2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, a federal program jointly administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency aimed at strengthening cybersecurity practices and the resilience of state, local, and territorial governments. The state Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), the New York State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Planning Committee, and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services coordinated the initiative. ITS will administer the program.
New York State Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern said, “Governor Hochul is making it clear: cybersecurity is a top priority for every level of government in New York. By delivering these MFA tokens, we are providing 161 local partners with a proven, physical layer of security that stops unauthorized access in its tracks. This is a practical, high-impact investment that protects our essential services and strengthens the entire state’s digital footprint.”
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “As cyber threats continue to grow, it’s critical that organizations at the county and local levels have the resources they need to keep their IT infrastructure safe. Multi-factor authentication is a foundational element of strong cyber defenses, and thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, we have been able to utilize this federal funding to deliver this critical security measure to 161 partners across the state.”
New York State Chief Information Officer and Director of the Office of Information Technology Services Dru Rai said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is showing the nation how to significantly enhance the cybersecurity posture of its state agencies, corporations, public authorities, and yes, its local governments too. It’s simple: Whole of state means whole of state, and every entity must have access to the knowledge and tools to help themselves in the fight against growing cyber threats. ITS is pleased and proud to administer the program that will allow many more local governments to utilize MFA to lock down their assets and better protect themselves.”
NYSAC President Phil Church said, “Cybersecurity tools like Multi-Factor Authentication are no longer optional for county and local governments, they are essential to protecting sensitive data and reducing cyber risk. This investment will help counties and our local partners strengthen basic security protections and critical systems that New Yorkers rely on every day. Counties commend Governor Hochul’s leadership on cybersecurity and commitment to ensuring these vital resources reach communities across the state.”
Senator Charles Schumer said, “Bolstering our local government and school districts against cybersecurity threats has never been more important. That’s why I’m proud to deliver $9 million in federal funding to ensure the Empire State has the most state-of-the-art cyber defenses to protect New Yorkers from bad actors. I thank Governor Hochul for her strong leadership on cybersecurity and promise to keep fighting to deliver federal resources to help prevent cyberattacks in New York.”
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This cybersecurity investment is a major step forward in protecting New York. As cyber threats continue to grow, it is critical that New Yorkers are prepared and that organizations across our state, including school districts and public authorities, have the resources they need to protect themselves. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work to keep New Yorkers safe, and I will continue fighting to bring home resources to strengthen our security.”
Representative Joseph Morelle said, “Technology has rapidly become a necessity for everyday life, and ensuring our institutions stay protected against potential threats and bad actors is critical,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe from cyber threats, and I look forward to continuing our work to build a stronger, safer future for our state.”
Representative Tim Kennedy said, “As Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology, I’ve made it a priority to ensure Western New York has the federal resources needed to meet today’s growing cybersecurity threats. This $9 million investment will deliver critical multi-factor authentication hard tokens to counties, school districts, and local governments across Erie and Niagara Counties – strengthening our defenses, protecting public services, and keeping residents’ data safe. I applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership on this critical issue, and I will continue fighting to bring federal dollars home to help Western New York stay secure and resilient.”
New York Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher Koetzle said, “Local governments are on the front lines of providing essential services, and they are increasingly targeted by cyber threats. We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing this challenge and providing funding that will help communities strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and better protect our towns across the state.”
New York Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, “Cybersecurity is no longer optional for local governments -- it is a core public safety issue. This investment in multi-factor authentication tokens is a meaningful step toward strengthening cybersecurity across the State. We appreciate the Governor’s partnership and commitment to helping our members strengthen their ability to safeguard sensitive data and maintain essential municipal services.”
The following applicants will receive MFA hard tokens:
|County
|Name of Entity
|Albany
|Albany County
|Albany
|City of Albany
|Albany
|Town of Berne
|Allegany
|Belfast Central School District
|Allegany
|Bolivar-Richburg Central School
|Allegany
|Friendship Central School
|Allegany
|Scio Central School District
|Allegany
|Andover Central School District
|Broome
|Town of Dickinson
|Cattaraugus
|Allegany-Limestone Central School District
|Cattaraugus
|City of Olean
|Cattaraugus
|Ellicottville Central School District
|Cattaraugus
|Franklinville Central School District
|Cattaraugus
|Hinsdale Central School District
|Cattaraugus
|Town of Freedom
|Cattaraugus
|Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES
|Cayuga
|Cayuga County
|Cayuga
|Town of Scipio
|Cayuga
|Auburn Enlarged City School District
|Chautauqua
|Bemus Point Central School District
|Chautauqua
|Cassadaga Valley Central School District
|Chautauqua
|Clymer Central School District
|Chautauqua
|Dunkirk City School District
|Chautauqua
|Fredonia Central Schools
|Chautauqua
|Ripley Central School District
|Chautauqua
|Village of Celoron
|Chautauqua
|Westfield Academy & Central School
|Chemung
|Town of Horseheads
|Clinton
|Beekmantown Central School District
|Clinton
|Clinton County
|Clinton
|Northeastern Clinton Central School
|Clinton
|Northern Adirondack Central School District
|Clinton
|Village of Champlain
|Columbia
|Hudson City School District
|Delaware
|Town of Deposit
|Dutchess
|City of Poughkeepsie
|Dutchess
|Dutchess County
|Dutchess
|Poughkeepsie City School District
|Dutchess
|Town of North East
|Dutchess
|Village of Tivoli
|Erie
|Cheektowaga Central School District
|Erie
|Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District
|Erie
|Erie County
|Erie
|Frontier Central School District
|Erie
|Grand Island Central School District
|Erie
|Lancaster Central School District
|Erie
|Sweet Home Central School District
|Erie
|Village of Orchard Park
|Erie
|Village of Blasdell
|Essex
|Keene Central School
|Essex
|Moriah Central School District
|Fulton
|Mayfield Central School District
|Fulton
|Northville Central School District
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County
|Herkimer
|Town of Newport
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County
|Lewis
|Copenhagen Central School District
|Lewis
|Lewis County
|Manhattan
|New York City Housing Authority
|Monroe
|Monroe County
|Monroe
|Penfield Central School District
|Monroe
|Town of Greece
|Monroe
|Town of Henrietta
|Montgomery
|Fort Plain Central School District
|Nassau
|Lynbrook Union Free School District
|Nassau
|Nassau County
|Nassau
|Port Washington UFSD
|Nassau
|Syosset Central School District
|Nassau
|Village of Freeport
|Nassau
|Village of Great Neck Estates PD
|Nassau
|Village of Kings Point
|Nassau
|Incorporated Village of Cedarhurst
|Niagara
|Newfane Central School District
|Niagara
|Orleans/Niagara BOCES
|Niagara
|Starpoint Central School District
|Niagara
|Town of Pendleton
|Oneida
|Oneida County
|Onondaga
|City of Syracuse
|Onondaga
|Fabius-Pompey Central School District
|Onondaga
|Lafayette Central Schools
|Onondaga
|North Syracuse Central School District
|Onondaga
|Onondaga Central School District
|Onondaga
|Onondaga County
|Onondaga
|Town of Geddes
|Orange
|Cornwall Schools
|Orange
|Enlarged City School District of Middletown
|Orange
|Greenwood Lake Union Free District
|Orange
|Minisink Valley
|Orange
|Monroe-Woodbury Central School District
|Orange
|Newburgh Enlarged City School District
|Orange
|Port Jervis City School District
|Orange
|Town of Wallkill
|Orange
|Valley Central School District
|Orange
|Village of Goshen Police Department
|Orange
|Village of Highland Falls Police Department
|Orange
|Village of Walden
|Orleans
|Lyndonville Central School Districts
|Orleans
|Orleans County
|Oswego
|Central Square School District
|Oswego
|City of Oswego
|Otsego
|Cooperstown Central School District
|Otsego
|Milford Central School District
|Putnam
|Mahopac Central School District
|Rensselaer
|City of Troy
|Rockland
|Rockland County Sheriff's Office
|Rockland
|Town of Clarkstown
|Saratoga
|Galway Central School District
|Saratoga
|Mechanicville City School District
|Saratoga
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|Schenectady
|City of Schenectady
|Schenectady
|Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District
|Schenectady
|Schenectady County
|Schenectady
|Town of Glenville
|Schoharie
|Schoharie County Information Technology Services
|Seneca
|South Seneca Central School District
|Seneca
|Town of Romulus
|St. Lawrence
|Brasher Falls Central School District
|St. Lawrence
|St. Lawrence County
|St. Lawrence
|City of Ogdensburg
|Steuben
|Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District
|Steuben
|Town of Hornby
|Steuben
|Town of Lindley
|Suffolk
|Connetquot Central School District
|Suffolk
|Deer Park Public Schools
|Suffolk
|Eastport South Manor CSD
|Suffolk
|Incorporated Village of Ocean Beach
|Suffolk
|Kings Park Central School District
|Suffolk
|Middle Country Central School District
|Suffolk
|Mount Sinai School District
|Suffolk
|Patchogue-Medford School District
|Suffolk
|Suffolk County
|Suffolk
|Town of Huntington
|Sullivan
|Village of Ateres
|Tioga
|Candor Central School District
|Tioga
|Tioga County
|Tompkins
|Ithaca City School District
|Tompkins
|Lansing Central School District
|Tompkins
|Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES
|Tompkins
|Town of Ithaca
|Ulster
|City of Kingston
|Ulster
|New Paltz Central School District
|Ulster
|Town of Hurley
|Ulster
|Ulster BOCES
|Washington
|Town of Argyle
|Washington
|Town of Fort Ann
|Washington
|Town of Granville
|Washington
|Washington County
|Washington
|Town of Hampton
|Wayne
|Newark Central School District
|Westchester
|City of Yonkers
|Westchester
|Croton Harmon Union Free School District
|Westchester
|City of Mt. Vernon
|Westchester
|Peekskill City School District
|Westchester
|Pleasantville Union Free School District
|Westchester
|Town of Greenburgh
|Westchester
|Tuckahoe Union Free School District
|Westchester
|Village of Ardsley
|Westchester
|Village of Larchmont
|Westchester
|Yonkers Public School District
|Westchester
|Village of Rye Brook
|Yates
|Village of Dundee
