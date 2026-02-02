Submit Release
Governor Hochul Announces $9 Million Awarded Through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $9 million from the federal State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program will support the delivery of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) hard tokens to 161 counties, municipalities, school districts and public authorities throughout the state. MFA requires two or more proofs of identity, making it more difficult for cyberattackers to gain access to private accounts.

“Cyber threats are everywhere and with the important role technology plays in our day-to-day lives, it is crucial that organizations have the resources they need to keep themselves safe,” Governor Hochul said. “These tokens will go a long way in supporting our partners and making our state safer overall. We will not wait for an attack to expose vulnerabilities – we are acting now to strengthen our defenses across the state.”

Funding for this initiative is made through the Combined FY2022 and FY2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, a federal program jointly administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency aimed at strengthening cybersecurity practices and the resilience of state, local, and territorial governments. The state Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), the New York State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Planning Committee, and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services coordinated the initiative. ITS will administer the program.

New York State Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern said, “Governor Hochul is making it clear: cybersecurity is a top priority for every level of government in New York. By delivering these MFA tokens, we are providing 161 local partners with a proven, physical layer of security that stops unauthorized access in its tracks. This is a practical, high-impact investment that protects our essential services and strengthens the entire state’s digital footprint.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “As cyber threats continue to grow, it’s critical that organizations at the county and local levels have the resources they need to keep their IT infrastructure safe. Multi-factor authentication is a foundational element of strong cyber defenses, and thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, we have been able to utilize this federal funding to deliver this critical security measure to 161 partners across the state.”

New York State Chief Information Officer and Director of the Office of Information Technology Services Dru Rai said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is showing the nation how to significantly enhance the cybersecurity posture of its state agencies, corporations, public authorities, and yes, its local governments too. It’s simple: Whole of state means whole of state, and every entity must have access to the knowledge and tools to help themselves in the fight against growing cyber threats. ITS is pleased and proud to administer the program that will allow many more local governments to utilize MFA to lock down their assets and better protect themselves.”

NYSAC President Phil Church said, “Cybersecurity tools like Multi-Factor Authentication are no longer optional for county and local governments, they are essential to protecting sensitive data and reducing cyber risk. This investment will help counties and our local partners strengthen basic security protections and critical systems that New Yorkers rely on every day. Counties commend Governor Hochul’s leadership on cybersecurity and commitment to ensuring these vital resources reach communities across the state.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Bolstering our local government and school districts against cybersecurity threats has never been more important. That’s why I’m proud to deliver $9 million in federal funding to ensure the Empire State has the most state-of-the-art cyber defenses to protect New Yorkers from bad actors. I thank Governor Hochul for her strong leadership on cybersecurity and promise to keep fighting to deliver federal resources to help prevent cyberattacks in New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This cybersecurity investment is a major step forward in protecting New York. As cyber threats continue to grow, it is critical that New Yorkers are prepared and that organizations across our state, including school districts and public authorities, have the resources they need to protect themselves. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work to keep New Yorkers safe, and I will continue fighting to bring home resources to strengthen our security.”

Representative Joseph Morelle said, “Technology has rapidly become a necessity for everyday life, and ensuring our institutions stay protected against potential threats and bad actors is critical,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe from cyber threats, and I look forward to continuing our work to build a stronger, safer future for our state.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “As Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology, I’ve made it a priority to ensure Western New York has the federal resources needed to meet today’s growing cybersecurity threats. This $9 million investment will deliver critical multi-factor authentication hard tokens to counties, school districts, and local governments across Erie and Niagara Counties – strengthening our defenses, protecting public services, and keeping residents’ data safe. I applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership on this critical issue, and I will continue fighting to bring federal dollars home to help Western New York stay secure and resilient.”

New York Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher Koetzle said, “Local governments are on the front lines of providing essential services, and they are increasingly targeted by cyber threats. We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing this challenge and providing funding that will help communities strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and better protect our towns across the state.”

New York Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, “Cybersecurity is no longer optional for local governments -- it is a core public safety issue. This investment in multi-factor authentication tokens is a meaningful step toward strengthening cybersecurity across the State. We appreciate the Governor’s partnership and commitment to helping our members strengthen their ability to safeguard sensitive data and maintain essential municipal services.”

The following applicants will receive MFA hard tokens:

County Name of Entity
Albany Albany County
Albany City of Albany
Albany Town of Berne
Allegany Belfast Central School District
Allegany Bolivar-Richburg Central School
Allegany Friendship Central School
Allegany Scio Central School District
Allegany Andover Central School District
Broome Town of Dickinson
Cattaraugus Allegany-Limestone Central School District
Cattaraugus City of Olean
Cattaraugus Ellicottville Central School District
Cattaraugus Franklinville Central School District
Cattaraugus Hinsdale Central School District
Cattaraugus Town of Freedom
Cattaraugus Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES
Cayuga Cayuga County
Cayuga Town of Scipio
Cayuga Auburn Enlarged City School District
Chautauqua Bemus Point Central School District
Chautauqua Cassadaga Valley Central School District
Chautauqua Clymer Central School District
Chautauqua Dunkirk City School District
Chautauqua Fredonia Central Schools
Chautauqua Ripley Central School District
Chautauqua Village of Celoron
Chautauqua Westfield Academy & Central School
Chemung Town of Horseheads
Clinton Beekmantown Central School District
Clinton Clinton County
Clinton Northeastern Clinton Central School
Clinton Northern Adirondack Central School District
Clinton Village of Champlain
Columbia Hudson City School District
Delaware Town of Deposit
Dutchess City of Poughkeepsie
Dutchess Dutchess County
Dutchess Poughkeepsie City School District
Dutchess Town of North East
Dutchess Village of Tivoli
Erie Cheektowaga Central School District
Erie Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District
Erie Erie County
Erie Frontier Central School District
Erie Grand Island Central School District
Erie Lancaster Central School District
Erie Sweet Home Central School District
Erie Village of Orchard Park
Erie Village of Blasdell
Essex Keene Central School
Essex Moriah Central School District
Fulton Mayfield Central School District
Fulton Northville Central School District
Hamilton Hamilton County
Herkimer Town of Newport
Jefferson Jefferson County
Lewis Copenhagen Central School District
Lewis Lewis County
Manhattan New York City Housing Authority
Monroe Monroe County
Monroe Penfield Central School District
Monroe Town of Greece
Monroe Town of Henrietta
Montgomery Fort Plain Central School District
Nassau Lynbrook Union Free School District
Nassau Nassau County
Nassau Port Washington UFSD
Nassau Syosset Central School District
Nassau Village of Freeport
Nassau Village of Great Neck Estates PD
Nassau Village of Kings Point
Nassau Incorporated Village of Cedarhurst
Niagara Newfane Central School District
Niagara Orleans/Niagara BOCES
Niagara Starpoint Central School District
Niagara Town of Pendleton
Oneida Oneida County
Onondaga City of Syracuse
Onondaga Fabius-Pompey Central School District
Onondaga Lafayette Central Schools
Onondaga North Syracuse Central School District
Onondaga Onondaga Central School District
Onondaga Onondaga County
Onondaga Town of Geddes
Orange Cornwall Schools
Orange Enlarged City School District of Middletown
Orange Greenwood Lake Union Free District
Orange Minisink Valley
Orange Monroe-Woodbury Central School District
Orange Newburgh Enlarged City School District
Orange Port Jervis City School District
Orange Town of Wallkill
Orange Valley Central School District
Orange Village of Goshen Police Department
Orange Village of Highland Falls Police Department
Orange Village of Walden
Orleans Lyndonville Central School Districts
Orleans Orleans County
Oswego Central Square School District
Oswego City of Oswego
Otsego Cooperstown Central School District
Otsego Milford Central School District
Putnam Mahopac Central School District
Rensselaer City of Troy
Rockland Rockland County Sheriff's Office
Rockland Town of Clarkstown
Saratoga Galway Central School District
Saratoga Mechanicville City School District
Saratoga Shenendehowa Central School District
Schenectady City of Schenectady
Schenectady Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District
Schenectady Schenectady County
Schenectady Town of Glenville
Schoharie Schoharie County Information Technology Services
Seneca South Seneca Central School District
Seneca Town of Romulus
St. Lawrence Brasher Falls Central School District
St. Lawrence St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence City of Ogdensburg
Steuben Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District
Steuben Town of Hornby
Steuben Town of Lindley
Suffolk Connetquot Central School District
Suffolk Deer Park Public Schools
Suffolk Eastport South Manor CSD
Suffolk Incorporated Village of Ocean Beach
Suffolk Kings Park Central School District
Suffolk Middle Country Central School District
Suffolk Mount Sinai School District
Suffolk Patchogue-Medford School District
Suffolk Suffolk County
Suffolk Town of Huntington
Sullivan Village of Ateres
Tioga Candor Central School District
Tioga Tioga County
Tompkins Ithaca City School District
Tompkins Lansing Central School District
Tompkins Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES
Tompkins Town of Ithaca
Ulster City of Kingston
Ulster New Paltz Central School District
Ulster Town of Hurley
Ulster Ulster BOCES
Washington Town of Argyle
Washington Town of Fort Ann
Washington Town of Granville
Washington Washington County
Washington Town of Hampton
Wayne Newark Central School District
Westchester City of Yonkers
Westchester Croton Harmon Union Free School District
Westchester City of Mt. Vernon
Westchester Peekskill City School District
Westchester Pleasantville Union Free School District
Westchester Town of Greenburgh
Westchester Tuckahoe Union Free School District
Westchester Village of Ardsley
Westchester Village of Larchmont
Westchester Yonkers Public School District
Westchester Village of Rye Brook
Yates Village of Dundee

