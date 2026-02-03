StrongMinds Partners With Zambia Correctional Service To Treat Depression Among Inmates and Officers

Non-profit training inmates and officers to reduce depression, improve wellbeing, and support rehabilitation.

In the correctional setting, depression treatment reduces conflict, lowers the risk of violence, and gives people the tools to reconcile with others and rebuild their lives after release.” — Sean Mayberry

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrongMinds, a global non-profit that treats depression using layperson-led interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), and the Zambia Correctional Service have launched a partnership to provide group therapy sessions for inmates and officers experiencing depression within the country’s correctional facilities.The group therapy sessions will be facilitated by StrongMinds-trained inmates and officers. Each group will meet weekly for six weeks, learning to identify and cope with their triggers for depression, how to manage interpersonal relationships and conflicts, and how to prevent future depressive episodes.“The program is timely and critical to the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates,” said Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner in Charge of Administration, Martha Ngoma. “Prolonged separation from families, stigma, and overcrowding often contribute to stress and depression among inmates.”A total of 60 inmates and 10 officers have been trained to facilitate group sessions in the Mwembeshi facility in Chilanga, Lusaka Province and the Mukobeko facility in Kabwe, Central Province.Prior to launching this partnership with the Zambia Correctional Service, StrongMinds has worked with the Uganda Prison Service to treat inmates for depression. Since that program’s inception in 2023, it has reached more than 20,000 clients, all of whom have shown declines in their depression scores as measured by StrongMinds. StrongMinds has treated over 1.5 million people through all of its programming since its founding in 2013.“We see in all circumstances that participating in group therapy improves people’s lives, especially when it is led by peers,” said StrongMinds CEO Sean Mayberry. “In the correctional setting, depression treatment reduces conflict, lowers the risk of violence, and gives people the tools to reconcile with others and rebuild their lives after release.”About StrongMindsFounded in 2013, StrongMinds partners with governments to treat depression in sub-Saharan Africa. Our evidence-based group talk therapy model, based on interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach hundreds of thousands of people each year.. Learn more at strongminds.org.

