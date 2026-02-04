Signal Chain Audio Labs Launches Limited Edition Tie-Dyed Guitar Cables Honoring Bob Weir

Signal Chain Audio Labs - The Tie-Dyed Braided Instrument Cable

All proceeds to go to the Furthur Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signal Chain Audio Labs, maker of professional tour-grade instrument and microphone cables, today announced a limited edition Tie-Dyed Braided Guitar Cable honoring the legacy of Bob Weir, legendary guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, who passed away earlier this year.Each cable features a hand-dyed multifilament nylon overbraid in vibrant tie-dye patterns - no two are alike. Beneath the distinctive exterior lies tour-proven Mogami 2524 instrument cable terminated with G&H High Clarity Profile plugs and protected by SignalCoat, the company's dielectric seal that guards against moisture and oxidation. Every cable is individually numbered and soldered and assembled by hand in Alexandria, VA. Only 500 cables will be produced for this series."Bob Weir's artistry and innovation shaped generations of musicians," said Rob Haralson, Founder of Signal Chain Audio Labs. "Creating something as unique and handcrafted as his music felt like the right way to honor his legacy - and directing proceeds to the Furthur Foundation ensures this tribute supports the causes he championed throughout his life."Haralson added, "We've engineered these cables to be as distinctive as the music that inspired them. Each one is truly one-of-a-kind and built with the same premium components our professional clients depend on. To our knowledge, this is the only hand-dyed professional guitar cable currently offered by any company. It's a functional work of art that musicians can actually use."The Furthur Foundation is a non-profit founded by Bob Weir that provides funding for environmental and social change initiatives in the San Francisco Bay area and around the world. To learn more about the Furthur Foundation and the many programs it supports, visit https://furthur.org The Tie-Dyed Braided Instrument Cable is available starting today at https://www.signalchainaudio.com Full-Res Product Images:About Signal Chain Audio LabsFounded in 2022, Signal Chain Audio Labsdesigns and builds professional guitar and microphone cables for stage, studio, and home that provide pristine audio clarity and optimal tonality. In late 2025, it began producing coilable AC power cables for guitar amplifiers and other audio equipment that utilize IEC 320 C13/C14 connectors. Every cable is soldered and assembled by hand in Alexandria, VA and comes with a lifetime warranty.For more information, and to see our entire line of products, please visit: https://www.signalchainaudio.com

