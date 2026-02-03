Refinery Calculator Inc. and XAnalysts (XA) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Early Refining Signals to Market

Collaboration combines refinery optimization and market intel to surface earlier downstream signals, helping traders and analysts act before markets adjust.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refinery Calculator Inc. and XAnalysts (XA) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Earlier Refining Signals Ahead of Market RecalibrationRefinery Calculator Inc. ( Refinery Calc ) today announced a strategic collaboration with XAnalysts (XA), an energy market intelligence and advisory platform focused on empowering analysts, traders, and senior decision-makers through its innovative ‘i-ace’ (insights, advisory, competency and education) analysis system.Under the collaboration, Refinery Calc will provide XAnalysts with a license to its refinery optimization platform and global refining intelligence. In turn, XAnalysts will provide Refinery Calc with ongoing market intelligence, combining technical interpretation with consensus market perspectives to strengthen downstream signal identification and communication.Together, Refinery Calc and XAnalysts will co-create high-impact market content and insights, designed to help market participants identify refining-driven signals earlier, before markets fully recalibrate.“This collaboration strengthens Refinery Calc’s mission: translating real refinery behavior into decision-ready market intelligence,” said Rommel Oates, CEO of Refinery Calculator Inc. “Our optimization technology reveals signals that are often invisible in traditional market analysis because they sit inside operational constraints and real asset economics. Working with XAnalysts enhances how those signals are contextualized and communicated, helping traders, analysts, and strategists act earlier and with greater confidence.”“XAnalysts was created to help market participants get ahead with sharper insight, stronger analysis, and enhance energy competency,” said Mukesh Sahdev, Founder & CEO of XAnalysts. “Refinery Calc brings a powerful capability: global, optimization-driven refining intelligence that reflects real-world refinery operations. Together, we will deliver more actionable downstream signals through joint insights, webinars, and research that connect market narratives with what refining fundamentals are truly indicating.”Translating Refinery Behavior Into Market-Ready IntelligenceThis collaboration brings together two complementary strengths: Refinery Calc’s asset-level refinery modeling and optimization with XAnalysts’ market interpretation and advisory lens.By applying Refinery Calc’s optimization outputs to real-world market narratives, the joint work will highlight emerging refining signals tied to:· crude-to-products economics and margin formation· refining constraints, outages, and operational shifts· regional competitiveness and supply behavior· downstream ripple effects across refined product marketsJoint Webinars, Reports, and New Market Intelligence ProductsAs part of the collaboration, the companies will deliver a series of joint market initiatives, including:· co-authored market insights and commentary powered by Refinery Calc data and modeling· joint webinars connecting refinery behavior to market outcomes in real time· special reports and structured research outputs for professional market users· co-creation of additional products and intelligence formats, including new dashboards, reports, and market toolsIn addition, XAnalysts will provide advisory support to Refinery Calc to strengthen market-facing interpretation and insight design.Contact UsRefinery Calc and XAnalysts invite market participants to connect and learn more about this collaboration, including upcoming joint insights, webinars, and new research initiatives.For more information or to schedule a conversation:Refinery Calculator Inc. (Refinery Calc)· ✉️ info@refinerycalc.com· 🌐 www.refinerycalc.com XAnalysts (XA)· ✉️info@xanalysts.com.au· 🌐 https://xanalysts.com.au About Refinery CalcRefinery Calc is a global refining intelligence platform that converts refinery operations into decision-ready economic and market insight for traders, analysts, investors, and strategy teams. By simulating operations across more than 700 refineries worldwide, the platform enables users to quantify refinery-level margins, costs, yields, utilization, and competitiveness using real asset configurations rather than simplified benchmark assumptions.About XAnalysts (XA]XAnalysts is an energy market analysis and advisory platform that supports analysts, traders, executives, and market professionals through insights, advisory, competency building, and education.

