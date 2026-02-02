Deputy State Court Administrator Presents at Pacific Judicial Council Court Clerks Conference

Deputy State Court Administrator Kelly Hutton recently presented at the court clerks conference in Saipan, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The training sessions included discussions on professionalism, leadership, effective communication, working with self-represented litigants, and ethics. Other sessions focused on improving customer service skills and practical lessons in how to apply the judiciary’s code of conduct.

The conference was sponsored by the Pacific Judicial Council and included participants from the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam and Palau. The Council promotes judicial and legal education among its member jurisdictions which includes American Samoa, Guam, The U.S. District Court of Guam, the Federated State of Micronesia, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, and Palau.

Ms. Hutton currently serves as the President of the National Association of Court Managers. She is a recognized national expert in court management, and caseflow management in particular. She co-taught with Maria T. Cenzon, Judge of the Superior Court of Guam, Danielle Rosete, Administrator of the Courts of Guam, and Heather Kennedy, who serves as both the Magistrate Judge and the Clerk of the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands.