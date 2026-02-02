Road bonding bill valued at $1.5 billion passes House  – Governor plans to sign the legislation into law 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s $1.5 billion transportation bonding package cleared the New Mexico House of Representatives on Friday, sending the measure to the governor’s desk and positioning the state to tackle a massive backlog of road and bridge projects.

The bonding package creates a stable, predictable funding source for state road construction for years to come and frees up general fund money to support local road construction and maintenance. The package also positions the state to better match federal infrastructure funding, which can amplify state investments several times over.

“This major investment in New Mexico’s transportation infrastructure is long overdue, and I’m grateful to House leadership for approving it,” said Lujan Grisham, who plans to sign the bill into law. “At the halfway point of the 30-day session, New Mexicans should be encouraged by the level of effort and the amount of work being done by the legislature to address our state’s needs.”

Key sponsors of SB 2 include Senators Roberto “Bobby” J. Gonzales, George K. Muñoz, Pete Campos and Benny Shendo, Jr., along with Representative Art De La Cruz, who chairs the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee, House Majority Whip Day Hochman-Vigil and Representative Patty Lundstrom.

The bill grants the State Transportation Commission authority to issue up to $1.5 billion in bonds to fund projects included in the state’s official plan for regionally significant projects, known as the State Transportation Improvement Program. The bonding package will generate at least $70 million each year in new, recurring revenue without raising fuel taxes.

SB 2 helps address the state’s $7.5 billion transportation funding shortfall, which has resulted in more than half of the state’s roads needing maintenance and costing New Mexico drivers more than $1,000 per year in vehicle repairs and wasted fuel.

The bill’s passage reflects broad recognition that New Mexico can no longer defer critical road investments. Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth prioritized the legislation, helping push it through the Senate during the session’s first week. House Speaker Javier Martinez maintained the same momentum in the House during the second week of the session.

“I support Senate Bill 2 because investing in our highways and infrastructure through responsible bonding will help create jobs, improve safety and ensure New Mexico’s transportation system meets the needs of our communities,” said Sen. Bobby J. Gonzales. “The bond authority will create a stable and predictable funding source and reduce ongoing dependency on one-time appropriations.”

“I am proud to co-sponsor SB 2, which will mean that the improvements needed to our roads, bridges and other transportation related infrastructure can be accomplished more quickly,” said Rep. Art De La Cruz.

The governor thanks the 19 sponsors of the bill for their support:

Sen. Roberto ‘Bobby’ J. Gonzales

Sen. George K. Muñoz

Sen. Pete Campos

Sen. Benny Shendo, Jr.

Rep. Art De La Cruz

Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil

Rep. Patricia A. Lundstrom

Sen. Heather Berghmans

Sen. Joseph Cervantes

Sen. Angel M. Charley

Sen. Katy M. Duhigg

Sen. Natalie Figueroa

Sen. Martin Hickey

Sen. Leo Jaramillo

Sen. Michael Padilla

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez

Sen. William P. Soules

Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics

Sen. Peter Wirth

The Department of Transportation will immediately begin laying the foundation for the Commission to fund priority projects as soon as possible after the bonding authority takes effect on May 20, 2026.