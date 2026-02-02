Governor Kotek Joins Eugene-Springfield Leaders United in Support of Peaceful Protest

Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson stood alongside Eugene-Springfield leaders united in their support for peaceful protest.

The Governor Kotek said:

“Peaceful, lawful expression of frustration and dissent is important right now. I stand with Eugene-Springfield leaders in uplifting our values of peaceful protest. I share the outrage Oregonians are feeling about the Trump administration’s aggressive tactics that are provoking fear, tearing families apart, and making our communities less safe. As Governor, I stand in opposition to those actions, and I want immigrants, refugees, and communities of color to know that I will do everything I can to protect them.

“Indiscriminate and unlawful uses of crowd control tools by federal agents must stop. Whether in Eugene or Portland, or in any city in Oregon, a federal presence that meets the public with unnecessary force is fundamentally unacceptable in our nation.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right. We can and must use that right to push back without breaking the law or putting people at risk. Criminal actions distract from the real harm caused by federal immigration policies and create the chaos the Trump administration is looking for.

“I support Oregonians’ right to protest and demand better, doing so lawfully and safely. And I support local law enforcement holding people accountable when they break the law. We can stand up for our values without undermining them.”

Mayor Knudson said:

"“The continuous creation of conflict, confusion, and harm by the federal administration makes our work very difficult, but we are still doing it. We remain committed to public safety and de-escalation in any situation where our community members might be at risk.

“Our Spanish-speaking community, immigrant and migrant neighbors, and our trans community have been bearing the brunt of this administration's attacks, but these are attacks on every member of our community when they undermine our collective rights. To all of the extraordinary peaceful protesters who have been showing up across our community: you are not doing anything wrong. Peaceful protest is a sign of health and a functioning democracy. It does not include property damage, vandalism, or assault.

“I will continue working with our state partners and national partners to address accountability at the federal level for the excessive use of force against community members who are not breaking any laws.”

Also joining Governor Kotek and Mayor Knudson were Congresswoman Val Hoyle, State Senator James Manning, and Retired Pastor Dan Bryant of Eugene.

