Shiji Hits Major Milestone with 400th Hyatt Infrasys POS and Full Digital F&B Ecosystem Install

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global hospitality technology leader, announced the 400th installation of its Infrasys POS at a Hyatt hotel, marking a significant milestone in its collaboration with Hyatt that began in 2019. The install took place at the Hyatt Regency Greenville in Greenville, South Carolina, a contemporary 327 room property within walking distance of city’s vibrant dining, nightlife, and shopping scene, with a farm‑to‑table restaurant and separate lounge.This installation goes beyond the core POS platform, including Infrasys POS, Stellaris Digital Dine, QSR/KDS (the first Hyatt location), and Infrasys POS Move all-in-one mobility hardware. Together, these technologies create a streamlined digital ecosystem for both guests and staff, delivering speed, consistency, and personalization across the hotel’s food and beverage operations.“Infrasys POS was designed for exactly this kind of operation: high-volume, high-guest experience and brand standards, and multi-outlet environments where flexibility and speed matter,” said Ryan King, Senior Vice President of Shiji, Americas. “We’re proud to support Hyatt in delivering consistently exceptional service across hundreds of properties, and we’re especially excited to mark our 400th deployment across the brand’s global portfolio.”Designed with both back-of-house efficiency and front-of-house elegance in mind, Infrasys POS enables staff to manage orders, payments, and guest preferences in real time, improving the overall dining experience while enhancing operational agility. With Stellaris Digital Dine, guests can explore menus and place orders directly from their own devices or on-site tablets, while QSR/KDS ensures kitchen workflows are tightly coordinated and visible in real time. Meanwhile, the new all-in-one mobile solutions, Infrasys POS Move, gives staff the flexibility to serve guests wherever they are on property without losing speed and affecting service.“Implementing Infrasys POS has been a game changer for our team,” said Michael Agostino, Director of Food & Beverage at Hyatt Regency Greenville. “The system’s ease of use and flexibility allow our staff to deliver faster, more seamless service across our outlets. From the kitchen to the front of house, everything just flows — helping us focus on what matters most: our guests’ experience.”"Our collaboration with Shiji and the integration of Infrasys POS across many Hyatt hotels reflect our continued investment in technology to directly enhance the guest experience," said Rohan Jani, Vice President of Guest Technology Products, Hyatt. "From enabling faster, more flexible service at our restaurants and lounges to giving our teams real-time insights that help anticipate guest needs, these tools allow us to deliver more efficient operations while maintaining the high-level of personalized service our guests expect."With thousands of installs worldwide, Infrasys POS continues to be a trusted choice for enterprise hotels and restaurants seeking reliability, speed, and global scalability. To learn more about Infrasys POS, visit https://www.shijigroup.com/infrasys-pos

