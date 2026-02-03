New Book 'Unchained' Tells the Raw Truth About Entrepreneurship, Family Business and Life Balance

Unchained: The Raw Truth About Entrepreneurship, Family Business and Life Balance by Bobby Mascia

If you can't leave your business you didn't build a company, you built a job. "Unchained" by Bobby Mascia is about building, starting over, and leading again.

If you can’t step away from your business without everything breaking, you didn’t build a company - you built a job. Unchained shows how to build systems that create freedom, not dependence.” — Bobby Mascia

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Unchained : The Raw Truth About Entrepreneurship, Family Business and Life Balance," is the bold new book from entrepreneur, business advisor, and wealth strategist Bobby Mascia . "Unchained" offers a no-nonsense look at what it really takes to build, scale, and — most importantly — free yourself from a business that runs your life instead of the other way around."Unchained" offers insights for getting businesses exit-ready, whether owners are looking to sell in one, five, or 20 years. This is especially timely as 10,000 boomers are reaching retirement age daily.Blending real-world experience with practical frameworks, Mascia draws on his journey from Wall Street to rebuilding and leading a Dunkin’ franchise familybusiness while growing a wealth management firm for entrepreneurs. "Unchained," offers insight into leadership breakdowns, succession challenges, and the overlooked emotional toll of entrepreneurship.An introspective hybrid of memoir and business playbook, "Unchained" dissects the unseen costs of entrepreneurial success: unbalanced work-life dynamics, strained family business relationships, burnout, and leadership blind spots. “Revenue growth doesn’t equal independence,” Mascia writes. “Freedom comes from structure, clarity, and letting go of the need to control everything.”As conversations around burnout, succession planning, and sustainable leadership intensify, "Unchained" speaks directly to founders navigating growth plateaus, family business dynamics, and transition planning. The book addresses:-Why founders often mistake control for leadership-How family businesses unintentionally limit scale and exit options-The operational decisions that determine whether a company becomes an asset — or a liability-Why many successful entrepreneurs feel less free as their businesses grow-How to design organizations that operate without constant founder involvementUnlike traditional entrepreneurship books that emphasize hustle and speed, "Unchained" focuses on durability, governance, and long-term decision-making — themes increasingly relevant to mid-market founders, second-generation leaders, and business owners preparing for liquidity events."Unchained" is for entrepreneurs or any business owner who feels trapped by the day-to-day grind, are preparing for succession, sale, or leadership transition, are committed to building life balance alongside business growth, or for anyone looking for an honest story about starting over and winning.About the AuthorBobby Mascia is an entrepreneur, wealth strategist, and advisor to business owners navigating growth, transition, and complexity. He is the founder and CEO of Green Ridge Wealth Planning and Mascia Capital Group, a private family office managing multiple businesses, including Dunkin’ franchises, real estate and private investments. He also works with entrepreneurs and family business leaders to align financial strategy with operational freedom. Mascia has been recognized as a NJBIZ Leader in Finance in 2004 and regularly speaks on ownership mindset, leadership design, and sustainable growth.

