Dr. William Harris Creates Revolutionary 'Holiday Neck Lift,' Offering Remarkable Recovery Time

Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Provides Impactful Enhancements Without Disrupting Busy Lives.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. William Harris, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, has created an innovative solution for professionals and younger adults who want impactful yet very natural enhancements without disrupting their busy lives.

Specializing in facial aging procedures, Dr. Harris offers The Holiday Neck Lift™, or Midline Neck Lift, a targeted, minimally invasive procedure using the deep plane technique that addresses neck laxity and early signs of aging at the jawline and neck.

This procedure uses small, carefully hidden incisions under the chin and sometimes behind the ears. The neck muscles are gently tightened, stubborn fat is removed, and the neck and jawline are refined. In some cases, very fine fat injections are used to enhance contours and improve skin quality. The goal is a natural, subtle refresh rather than an obvious or overdone result.

“The Holiday Neck Lift™ is the most advanced neck lift available today and provides superior definition and natural results without the more extended downtime of a facelift,” said Dr. William Harris, MD.

This procedure is ideal for individuals in their late 20s to early 40s who want to address neck fullness and laxity. A treatment that slides into a long weekend or holiday break, giving just enough time to bounce back quickly and discreetly.

While traditional neck lifts are more limited and typically focus on addressing superficial tissues through skin tightening and fat removal, the Holiday Neck Lift™ employs advanced deep plane techniques to target the deeper layers of the neck and jawline to give enhanced definition and superior results

This technique allows Dr. Harris to comprehensively reposition and contour deep neck structures, significantly tightening the platysma muscle and removing deeper fat pockets for a more sculpted, defined outcome.

The deep plane technique with completely hidden incisions provides dramatic yet natural-looking definition along the jawline and beneath the chin, resulting in longer-lasting rejuvenation compared to traditional approaches.

Dr. Harris’ Beverly Hills practice offers surgical expertise in facial rejuvenation through a myriad of techniques, including deep plane face and neck lift, blepharoplasty (eyelid rejuvenation), brow lifts, rhinoplasty (nose job), and Mohs reconstruction.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Harris, visit his website https://www.harrisfacialplastics.com/ or call (310) 564-8196.

About Dr. William Harris

Dr. William Harris is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in facial aging procedures like the deep plane face and neck lift, and his signature Holiday Neck Lift™. Dr. Harris has extensive training and surgical expertise in facial rejuvenation through a myriad of techniques while also offering a wide variety of non-surgical treatment options to help patients meet their aesthetic goals. His attention to detail, customized approach, and natural-looking outcomes have made him popular among working professionals, younger adults, and those seeking subtle but meaningful enhancements.

