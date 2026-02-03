Heavy-Duty and High Impact: Smartstage Powers Specialized Systems for the Houston Rodeo

Houston Rodeo wows audiences with massive, revolving Smartstage turntable Smartstage delivers massive, custom-built revolving stage - lowering from the roof and spinning as the band plays One-of-a-kind specialized stage hoisted from the ceiling as the band kicks off half-time at the Houston Rodeo

From rotating stages to vehicle platforms, Smartstage’s custom-engineered systems meet the highest performance and safety demands.

For over 50 years, we’ve been the trusted name for delivery of safe client solutions that wow audiences.” — Ian Banning, CEO at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo , Smartstage supplied specialized heavy-duty revolving stages and truss systems designed to handle heavy and dynamic loads, under safe conditions for live broadcast. The massive 19-foot rotating staging needed to slowly and safely lower from the roof during the half-time show while the band was playing.This innovation of a repurposed vehicle display platform required custom engineering based off of off-the-shelf components pulled from Smartstage’s revolving stages and turntables inventory and additional fine-tuning through on-site adjustments… delivering a new spectacle for the event’s massive audience.Because Smartstage’s specialized line includes 12”, 16”, and 20.5” circular, straight, and tube truss, rotating stages, and modular variable-height platforms, the event producer’s creative and technical teams had full, turnkey order flexibility for their large venue. All while providing a safe, reliable transition from show to show for maximum audience engagement."Specialized builds demand precise engineering and field-tested expertise, not cookie-cutter designs or remote call center support teams.” said Ian Banning, CEO at Smartstage. “Our revolving systems and catalog of OTS gear all have to perform flawlessly under show lighting, sound, and constant motion. For over 50 years, we’ve been the trusted name for delivery of safe client solutions that wow audiences”From trade expos to international events, Smartstage continues to expand its range of specialized hardware designed and built in Las Vegas. For more information on Smartstage’s specialized staging systems and staging hardware engineering, visit https://smartstage.com/smartstage-case-study-houston-rodeo About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

