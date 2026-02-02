IGY Marinas Re-Signs Management and Marketing Agreement for St. Katharine Docks Marina, London

St. Katharine Docks Classic Boat Festival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Marinas, the leading international marina operator, is pleased to announce the renewal of its management and marketing agreement for St. Katharine Docks Marina in London, England.Described as a nautical enclave in the middle of one of the world’s greatest cities, St. Katharine Docks Marina offers charm 200 years in its making. Situated approximately 40 nautical miles up the River Thames, it lies adjacent to the Tower of London and within walking distance of many of the city’s most renowned landmarks. Opened in 1828, the docks occupy three historic interlinked basins, offering 185 berths for vessels up to 40m long (130 feet), as a visitor or on long-term berth contracts. Under IGY management, SKD recently achieved the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor accreditation for a third time. The marina offers outstanding facilities and services along with a social calendar of nautical events and year-round activities.Under the renewed agreement, IGY Marinas will continue to operate, market, and brand the iconic central London marina as an IGY destination. The estate is owned by City Developments Limited (CDL), a leading global real estate company with a portfolio spanning 168 locations across 29 countries and regions.At St. Katharine Docks, IGY Marinas will continue to apply its industry-leading operational standards, global marketing expertise, and best-in-class customer service practices to further enhance marina performance and the guest experience.“St. Katharine Docks Marina is one of the most distinctive and prestigious urban marinas in the world,” said Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas. “The renewal of this agreement reflects the strength of our partnership with CDL and our shared vision to deliver exceptional service, operational excellence, and global brand visibility at a truly iconic yachting destination.”Today, St. Katharine Docks has evolved into a thriving waterside community and offers great facilities in an iconic setting. The 23-acre site features a vibrant mix of commercial, residential, retail, and food and beverage offerings surrounding the marina. Its historic waterfront is lined with restaurants and pubs and hosts various events throughout the year (such as the Classic Boat Festival), creating a dynamic environment for both visitors and residents.Widely regarded as a “bucket-list” yachting destination, St. Katharine Docks Marina offers a full range of amenities including waste management, concierge services, provisioning, showers, and world-class on-site dining and shopping, set in central London against an iconic backdrop. The renewed agreement reinforces IGY Marinas’ commitment to operating and enhancing premier global marina destinations while delivering consistent value and service excellence for owners, captains, and guests worldwide.### ENDS ###IGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 24 destinations across 14 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com

