Compass Furnished Apartments Recognized in Aires Circle of Excellence for 2025 Performance

Honored for Consistent Service Excellence and Partner Performance

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments is proud to announce its recognition in the Aires Circle of Excellence, earning a 91.2% Post Relocation Survey (PRS) score for year-end 2025 performance.

A score above 90% places Compass Furnished Apartments among an elite group of Aires partners worldwide who consistently deliver exceptional service and exceed client expectations. Aires’ PRS evaluates partner performance directly through transferee feedback, measuring real experiences across service quality, responsiveness, and overall satisfaction.

Aires’ preferred partner benchmark requires a minimum score of 88% (4.4 out of 5). Compass Furnished Apartments not only exceeded this threshold but demonstrated consistent, high-quality performance across relocations.

“Achieving a 91.2% PRS score is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to service excellence,” said Chris Fleming, CEO of Compass Furnished Apartments. “We’re honored to be recognized by Aires and grateful for the trust they place in us as a preferred and strategic partner.”

Aires operates under an independent, performance-based model, partnering only with providers who meet or surpass expectations globally. This recognition reinforces Compass Furnished Apartments’ position as a trusted housing partner for relocation management companies, corporate clients, and relocating employees.

The Aires Circle of Excellence trophy will be awarded to Compass Furnished Apartments in recognition of this achievement.

For more information about Compass Furnished Apartments, please visit www.compasscorp.com or contact briannac@compasscorp.com

About Compass Furnished Apartments
Compass Furnished Apartments is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology and sustainable business practices – coupled with our experience in evaluating and fulfilling the specific needs of every client – lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs.

Brianna Correia
Compass Corporate Housing
briannac@compasscorp.com
